Sewage spill sparks 'don't swim' alert at popular Devon beach as water company faces backlash

South West Water (SWW) have apologised after a sewage leak sparked a ‘don’t swim’ alert at a popular beach in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

South West Water (SWW) have apologised after a sewage leak sparked a ‘don’t swim’ alert at a popular beach in Devon in peak holiday season.

Members of the public are being advised against swimming in the sea in Exmouth after a pipe burst at a nearby pumping station.

The Environment Agency and the local council have both urged people to avoid the water.

Yellow signs had reportedly been put up on Sunday while lifeguards were urging people to stay out of the sea using a loudspeaker.

Members of the public are being advised against swimming in the sea in Exmouth. Picture: Alamy

The issue was first reported on Wednesday while the water company said on Saturday evening it was "working around the clock" to fix the problem at Maer Road pumping station.

SWW said tankers were moving sewage away from the site while an overland pipe had been installed as a temporary solution.

However, it admitted "we haven't been able to keep up with the levels of flows in the network and there have been spills from the overflow".

"We are very sorry this has happened and understand that this will cause concern for customers and visitors to the region," the company said on social media.

Local people have criticised the water company and East Devon District Council on social media.

"Somehow, SWW have got to be made to realise that discharging raw sewage into the sea when there has been no rainfall is simply not good enough," said Keith Thompson on Facebook.

Locals have expressed concern that South West Water prioritise profit over delivering a good service. Picture: Alamy

"Even if it is legal, they are not looking after a community that relies so heavily on tourism."

Crissy Harris posted: "Raw sewage running down Maer Lane. Dead fish on the tide line, tankers in convoys through the centre of town. When is the EDDC going to step up!!!"

Others expressed concern that the firm prioritises profit over delivering a good service and limiting pollution.

"All they care about is their share price and they have to increase profits year on year," claimed Matt Walmsley on Facebook.

"The only way they would clean up their act is if their share price is impacted."

One woman, who was visiting from London on Sunday, told Sky News: "Look at the beach today, it's ridiculous. The middle of August and there's hardly anyone here.

"I think it's really sad for the tourist trade, for the town, and for the people coming down for holiday.”