Sewage spill sparks 'don't swim' alert at popular Devon beach as water company faces backlash

18 August 2024, 14:21 | Updated: 18 August 2024, 14:25

South West Water (SWW) have apologised after a sewage leak sparked a ‘don’t swim’ alert at a popular beach in Devon
South West Water (SWW) have apologised after a sewage leak sparked a ‘don’t swim’ alert at a popular beach in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

South West Water (SWW) have apologised after a sewage leak sparked a ‘don’t swim’ alert at a popular beach in Devon in peak holiday season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the public are being advised against swimming in the sea in Exmouth after a pipe burst at a nearby pumping station.

The Environment Agency and the local council have both urged people to avoid the water.

Yellow signs had reportedly been put up on Sunday while lifeguards were urging people to stay out of the sea using a loudspeaker.

Members of the public are being advised against swimming in the sea in Exmouth
Members of the public are being advised against swimming in the sea in Exmouth. Picture: Alamy

The issue was first reported on Wednesday while the water company said on Saturday evening it was "working around the clock" to fix the problem at Maer Road pumping station.

SWW said tankers were moving sewage away from the site while an overland pipe had been installed as a temporary solution.

However, it admitted "we haven't been able to keep up with the levels of flows in the network and there have been spills from the overflow".

"We are very sorry this has happened and understand that this will cause concern for customers and visitors to the region," the company said on social media.

Read more: Canal water being tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands 'kills dozens of fish'

Read more: Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands

Local people have criticised the water company and East Devon District Council on social media.

"Somehow, SWW have got to be made to realise that discharging raw sewage into the sea when there has been no rainfall is simply not good enough," said Keith Thompson on Facebook.

Locals have expressed concern that South West Water prioritise profit over delivering a good service
Locals have expressed concern that South West Water prioritise profit over delivering a good service. Picture: Alamy

"Even if it is legal, they are not looking after a community that relies so heavily on tourism."

Crissy Harris posted: "Raw sewage running down Maer Lane. Dead fish on the tide line, tankers in convoys through the centre of town. When is the EDDC going to step up!!!"

Others expressed concern that the firm prioritises profit over delivering a good service and limiting pollution.

"All they care about is their share price and they have to increase profits year on year," claimed Matt Walmsley on Facebook.

"The only way they would clean up their act is if their share price is impacted."

One woman, who was visiting from London on Sunday, told Sky News: "Look at the beach today, it's ridiculous. The middle of August and there's hardly anyone here.

"I think it's really sad for the tourist trade, for the town, and for the people coming down for holiday.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flooding in central London after a pipe burst

London hotel evacuated after flood caused by burst water pipe

Silhouette of a woman and child in a tunnell

Two dozen killed in strikes on Gaza as ceasefire hopes raise

Aerial view of a bridge being destoryed

Ukrainian forces target second key bridge in Russian incursion

The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings for rain in the UK this week

UK braces for heavy rain following Atlantic hurricane as Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings

Black and white headshot of a young Alain Delon smiling

French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88

File photo of migrants journeying to Britain from France

Nearly 500 migrants cross English Channel in a single day

Zelenskyy said UK leadership on Ukraine aid had slowed down

Zelenskyy says UK leadership on Ukraine aid 'has 'slowed', as he calls for long-range missile capabilities

A burnt-out gondola on a Ferris wheel after a fire broke out

More than 20 people injured in Ferris wheel fire in Germany

Visitors to a Welsh beauty spot have been urged not to come during the summer months and on weekends

Welsh beauty spot urges against weekend and summer visitors after influx of influencers

Jess Phillips has said the growing online hatred towards woman cannot be ignored following Yvette Cooper's strategy announcement

Minister tells LBC 'we can't ignore online hatred of women' as government moves to treat misogyny as extremism

The Ferris wheel after a fire broke out at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Heiko Rebsch/dpa via AP)

Dozens injured after Ferris wheel catches fire at German music festival

A close-up of a woman whose face is painted with the colours of Venezuela’s national flag

Venezuelans protest across the world to contest presidential election result

Dominic Capaldi

Outrage at fundraiser for married father jailed for attacking police in riot, with Andrew Tate's brother backing appeal

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'

McCord, who is serving a life sentence for murder, is 'unlawfully at large'

Manhunt launched for convicted murderer on the run as police warn public not to approach

Clapping the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic and treating the service as a “national religion”

Clapping for the NHS like a 'national religion' during pandemic was dangerous, health watchdog suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alain Delon has died

Legendary French film star Alain Delon dies aged 88

The King is to axe the Duke of York's security team

King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion
Yvette Cooper has ordered a review of counter-extremism policy

Home Secretary pledges fresh crackdown on 'hateful beliefs' as she warns of 'fraying fabric of democracy'
Paetongtarn Shinawatra in uniform

Thailand’s king swears in country’s youngest prime minister

Malala watches Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley as she attends 'first-ever proper concert' after Taliban banned music

Malala watches Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley as she attends 'first-ever proper concert' after Taliban banned music
Time to end benefits 'blame culture' says Labour's work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall

Time to end benefits 'blame culture' says Labour's work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall

Election 2024 Trump

Trump switches from economic remarks to personal insults at Pennsylvania rally

Safety at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant 'deteriorating' after drone strike threatens disaster at Europe's largest nuclear facility

Safety at Ukraine power plant 'deteriorating' after drone strike threatens disaster at Europe's largest nuclear facility
Satellite image shows Hurricane Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto moves away from Bermuda to open waters

Joel Stenning, 29, allegedly directed the weapon at police

Man shot by police in Surrey was armed with air rifle and 'pointed weapon at officers'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan on their Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle guarded by ‘immense’ security detail as they visit school on second day of Colombia tour
Harry and Meghan have warned about the dangers of online misinformation and cyberbullying

Prince Harry warns about breakdown of ‘social cohesion’ and sounds alarm about online misinformation after UK riots
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez

Smiling Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy Colombian folk dancer show and visit school as they kick off four-day tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit