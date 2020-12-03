Sheep becomes 'talk of the town' after being filmed waiting for a lift inside a hotel

By Matt Drake

A sheep has become famous after being spotted patiently waiting for a lift in a Welsh hotel.

Sidney the sheep was filmed by stunned workers at the Premier Inn in Holyhead after letting itself in through electric doors.

A video shows a staff member commenting "oh my god" after encountering the animal staring back at him.

"The team were rubbing their eyes when Sidney strolled in. It was a bit like a weird dream," Linda Pritchard, duty manager of the hotel, said.

Sidney the sheep was filmed by stunned workers at the Premier Inn in Holyhead. Picture: PA

Staff at the hotel said that Sidney had escaped from a nearby field, but is now back to his rightful place after the incident.

Since the incident, the sheep has become the "talk of the town", Ms Pritchard said.

Adding: "No one in any of the Premier Inns across the UK has ever heard of anything like this before.

"It's been lovely really, he's really put a smile on people's faces."