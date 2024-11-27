Shocking moment luxury antiques expert attacked by two men with hammers in Chelsea raid

27 November 2024, 16:02

The thieves stole £200,000 worth of jewellery
The thieves stole £200,000 worth of jewellery. Picture: Instagram, Met Police

By Henry Moore

This is the shocking moment two elderly shop workers in Chelsea were attacked by hammer-wielding thieves before they stole £200,000 worth of jewellery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ian Towning’s luxury London antiques dealership Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade was targeted by robbers on March 26, 2024.

CCTV of the brutal attack, shared by the Metropolitan Police, shows two balaclava-clad men using hammers to attack Mr Towning and his colleague before smashing jewellery cabinets and pocketing the goods.

James Dixon, 42, and Thomas Loring, 41, were arrested for the attack and are both due to be sentenced early next year.

Read more: Man, 27, arrested over videos of women being secretly filmed on nights out in Manchester

Mr Dixon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to steal, robbery of cash and possession of an offensive weapon during a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 28 October.

Shocking moment celebrity antiques expert attacked by two men with hammers

Mr Loring was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery on 25 November at Kingston Crown Court, after the jury deliberated for 42 minutes.

Both men are believed to be part of an organised crime ring in south London.

Mr Towning, who has appeared as an antiques expert on ITV's Dickinson's Real Deal and Posh Pawn on Channel 4, said he was "hit so seriously on his head and had to have stitches" during the attack.

He added: “The support we got from the police was absolutely fantastic. They've been there for me every minute. They've always been there. That's what the police are there for, to help you, to guide you, to take you through it."

Senior Security Manager at Post Office, Mark Dinsdale said: “We’re grateful to the Metropolitan Police and their officers for all their work to bring these serious criminal offenders to justice.

Thomas Loring
Thomas Loring. Picture: Met Police

"Where Postmasters, or our own cash delivery drivers, are the victims of crime this has a devastating impact on them and also a knock-on-effect on our branches’ ability to provide everyday cash and banking services to local communities.

"We will continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to support their efforts to prevent or detect criminal behaviour.”

Detective Inspector Kelly Schonhage, from the Metropolitan Police who led the investigation, said: "Evidence obtained as part of our investigation revealed this criminal network were proficient, competent and well organised and were aware of the impact and relevance of forensic and identification evidence.

"These men inflicted serious injuries and caused immense distress during violent robberies which deliberately targeted the cash and valuables in transit industry and businesses in London and Kent.

"We continue to use innovative methods, data and technology to build intelligence about robbery and combat violent crime in the capital which our New Met for London plan highlights is a priority for the Met.”

James Dixon
James Dixon. Picture: Met Police

In an earlier post soon after the attack, Mr Towning said: "I appreciate every one of you who has reached out to see how we are doing and to pass on your best wishes.

"I am in incredible pain and I am sure you can appreciate that I need a bit of time and space.

"I find it very difficult to talk about the incident which saw myself and my security guard seriously injured.

“Thank you for your kindness and consideration at this very difficult time."

Mr Towning opened his antiques store at the Chelsea Antiques Market in 1976 before opening the Bourbon Hanby Arcade store in 1997.

The store has been robbed previously in 2008, when three men with sledgehammers and a gun which left Mr Towning injured.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

Ukrainian soldiers taking part in training

White House urges Ukraine to lower draft age to help increase size of military

Convicted murderer, 57, guilty of killing neighbour after claiming he 'cannot remember' brutal attack using kitchen knife, table leg and shelves

Convicted killer, 57, guilty of murdering neighbour as he told jury he hoped they 'suffer a brain injury' following verdict
Camilla Fayed has been cleared of robbing her brother's £1900 iPhone.

Mohamed al Fayed's daughter cleared of stealing her brother's £1900 iPhone

Lebanese people have begun returning home to the south of the country after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was agreed

Israel sets overnight curfew for travel into southern Lebanon

Displaced residents celebrate as they return to their villages following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds as displaced Lebanese start to return home

Storm was a YouTuber, who often made videos in remote wilderness.

YouTuber dies in freak snowstorm while making video in remote Swedish wilderness

Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li

Three Americans held for years in China released, White House says

A south-east London venue will be giving out free lollipops to try and keep revellers quiet on nights out

Gobstopper! London revellers to be given lollipops to get them to keep quiet as they leave venue

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby's father threatened 'guns to my head' during meeting, says hospital boss

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over a number of videos of women being secretly filmed

Man, 27, arrested over videos of women being secretly filmed on nights out in Manchester

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah raises her first before supporters

Namibia poised to elect first female leader

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car

Emergency services were called to Torbay hospital on Wednesday morning

Three injured in collision after car crashes into hospital building

Pep appeared covered in scratches after his team three away a three-goal lead on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola apologises for 'self-harm' comment after Man City boss pictured covered in scratches

Olga Bednarska has been in custody since her arrest in October, and was given a suspended sentence.

Netflix Too Hot to Handle reality TV star caught trying to smuggle £150,000 worth of drugs into UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese companies are fraudulently registering themselves at homes in the UK

Welcome to China street: The fraudulent businesses taking over UK homes creating a ‘huge tax black hole’
Taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known as Shami, died on November 22, 1994.

Five arrested 30 years after taxi driver 'executed' in Nottingham shooting

The Ukrainian Defence Minister arrives in Seoul

South Korean leader urges response to North Korean troops in Russia

Aug. 17, 2006 - JONBENET RAMSEY.SUPPLIED BY JONBENETRAMSEYRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Who was JonBenet Ramsey and what happened to her? True story behind new Netflix documentary
Shoplifters steal football shirts from Friends Fighting Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth

Cancer charity shop in Portsmouth targeted by 'shoplifters'

Pep appeared covered in scratches after his team three away a three-goal lead on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola appears covered in scratches after Manchester City throw away three-goal lead in Champions league clash
People in traditional costume outside a palace

Flights grounded as massive snowstorm hits Seoul

Teens are to be banned from using beauty filters on TikTok

TikTok to ban teenagers from using beauty filters over mental health concerns

2015 General Election - Crime And Policing

Six arrested in London as part of 'significant' counter terrorism investigation into suspected PKK activity
Woman looking out of window on rainy day. Conept image; female depression, domestic abuse, self isolation, quarantine, Coronavirus,

Domestic abusers face tougher restrictions as new court orders launched to keep them away from victims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News