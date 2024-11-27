Shocking moment luxury antiques expert attacked by two men with hammers in Chelsea raid

The thieves stole £200,000 worth of jewellery. Picture: Instagram, Met Police

By Henry Moore

This is the shocking moment two elderly shop workers in Chelsea were attacked by hammer-wielding thieves before they stole £200,000 worth of jewellery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ian Towning’s luxury London antiques dealership Bourbon Hanby Antiques Arcade was targeted by robbers on March 26, 2024.

CCTV of the brutal attack, shared by the Metropolitan Police, shows two balaclava-clad men using hammers to attack Mr Towning and his colleague before smashing jewellery cabinets and pocketing the goods.

James Dixon, 42, and Thomas Loring, 41, were arrested for the attack and are both due to be sentenced early next year.

Read more: Man, 27, arrested over videos of women being secretly filmed on nights out in Manchester

Mr Dixon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to steal, robbery of cash and possession of an offensive weapon during a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 28 October.

Shocking moment celebrity antiques expert attacked by two men with hammers

Mr Loring was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery on 25 November at Kingston Crown Court, after the jury deliberated for 42 minutes.

Both men are believed to be part of an organised crime ring in south London.

Mr Towning, who has appeared as an antiques expert on ITV's Dickinson's Real Deal and Posh Pawn on Channel 4, said he was "hit so seriously on his head and had to have stitches" during the attack.

He added: “The support we got from the police was absolutely fantastic. They've been there for me every minute. They've always been there. That's what the police are there for, to help you, to guide you, to take you through it."

Senior Security Manager at Post Office, Mark Dinsdale said: “We’re grateful to the Metropolitan Police and their officers for all their work to bring these serious criminal offenders to justice.

Thomas Loring. Picture: Met Police

"Where Postmasters, or our own cash delivery drivers, are the victims of crime this has a devastating impact on them and also a knock-on-effect on our branches’ ability to provide everyday cash and banking services to local communities.

"We will continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to support their efforts to prevent or detect criminal behaviour.”

Detective Inspector Kelly Schonhage, from the Metropolitan Police who led the investigation, said: "Evidence obtained as part of our investigation revealed this criminal network were proficient, competent and well organised and were aware of the impact and relevance of forensic and identification evidence.

"These men inflicted serious injuries and caused immense distress during violent robberies which deliberately targeted the cash and valuables in transit industry and businesses in London and Kent.

"We continue to use innovative methods, data and technology to build intelligence about robbery and combat violent crime in the capital which our New Met for London plan highlights is a priority for the Met.”

James Dixon. Picture: Met Police

In an earlier post soon after the attack, Mr Towning said: "I appreciate every one of you who has reached out to see how we are doing and to pass on your best wishes.

"I am in incredible pain and I am sure you can appreciate that I need a bit of time and space.

"I find it very difficult to talk about the incident which saw myself and my security guard seriously injured.

“Thank you for your kindness and consideration at this very difficult time."

Mr Towning opened his antiques store at the Chelsea Antiques Market in 1976 before opening the Bourbon Hanby Arcade store in 1997.

The store has been robbed previously in 2008, when three men with sledgehammers and a gun which left Mr Towning injured.