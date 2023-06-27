Shocking moment seagull casually swallows entire squirrel on roadside

By Kieran Kelly

Shocking footage shared online shows the moment a seagull casually swallowed an entire squirrel while standing on the roadside.

Video footage shows the seagull slowly swallowing the squirrel, whose legs and tail gradually disappear.

It is unclear whether the squirrel was dead or alive when the gull got hold of it.

Research suggests an adult gull will consume around 20 per cent of its body weight in food every day.

Video contains scenes some viewers may find distressing

Their large jaws mean they are able to swallow prey whole.

That includes rabbits, mice, rats and other birds.

A number of social media users were shocked to learn that a seagull could eat such a large animal.

Jon Wallenstein wrote: "had no idea they could eat an entire dead squirrel."

Meanwhile, others tried to see the humour in it.

User Fts said: "Well I guess that settles the who would win a fight discussion."

Another user said: "Well now I’m scared of seagulls."