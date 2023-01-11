Watch shocking moment Self-driving Tesla stops abruptly on road leading to eight car pile-up

The Tesla came to an abrupt stop on the San Francisco Bay Bridge. Picture: California Highway Patrol/Twitter/@kenklippenstein

By Kieran Kelly

Shocking video footage has shown a Tesla Model S vehicle changing lanes and suddenly braking on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, causing an eight-car pile up and injuring a two-year-old child.

The crash, which took place on Thanksgiving Day in November last year, injured nine people - including a 2-year-old child - and caused traffic jams for over an hour.

Video footage, obtained by The Intercept via a California Public Records Act request, shows the driver using Tesla's latest 'full self-driving feature'.

A report on the incident notes the car's 'left signal and brakes activated' before moving into the far left lane on the bridge.

The aftermath of the dramatic pileup. Picture: California Highway Patrol

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.



Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

I obtained surveillance footage of the self-driving Tesla that abruptly stopped on the Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash that injured 9 people including a 2 yr old child just hours after Musk announced the self-driving feature.



Full story: https://t.co/LaEvX9TzxW pic.twitter.com/i75jSh2UpN — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 10, 2023

Just hours before the eight-car smash, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated his team for implementing the self-driving feature.

The Twitter CEO said: "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.

"Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!"

By the end of 2022, Tesla said it had rolled out the self-driving feature to over 285,000 people across North America.

The federal agency has investigated 35 crashes involving Tesla cars where full self-driving or autopilot systems were "likely" in use, killing 19 people.