Watch shocking moment Self-driving Tesla stops abruptly on road leading to eight car pile-up

11 January 2023, 13:40

The Tesla came to an abrupt stop on the San Francisco Bay Bridge
The Tesla came to an abrupt stop on the San Francisco Bay Bridge. Picture: California Highway Patrol/Twitter/@kenklippenstein

By Kieran Kelly

Shocking video footage has shown a Tesla Model S vehicle changing lanes and suddenly braking on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, causing an eight-car pile up and injuring a two-year-old child.

The crash, which took place on Thanksgiving Day in November last year, injured nine people - including a 2-year-old child - and caused traffic jams for over an hour.

Video footage, obtained by The Intercept via a California Public Records Act request, shows the driver using Tesla's latest 'full self-driving feature'.

A report on the incident notes the car's 'left signal and brakes activated' before moving into the far left lane on the bridge.

The aftermath of the dramatic pileup
The aftermath of the dramatic pileup. Picture: California Highway Patrol

Just hours before the eight-car smash, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated his team for implementing the self-driving feature.

The Twitter CEO said: "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option.

"Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!"

By the end of 2022, Tesla said it had rolled out the self-driving feature to over 285,000 people across North America.

The federal agency has investigated 35 crashes involving Tesla cars where full self-driving or autopilot systems were "likely" in use, killing 19 people.

