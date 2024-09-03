Sir Elton John reveals health battle has left him with 'limited vision'

3 September 2024, 21:13

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Elton John has been left with “limited vision” after suffering a “severe eye infection.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 77-year-old popstar told fans of his condition in a statement today, warning his recovery would “take time.”

"Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he said on social media.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote.

Read more: Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

Famous faces from the showbiz world have thrown their support behind the singer as he continues his recovery.

Country star TJ Osbourne said: “Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you’re healthy and ready."

While fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote: "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you.”

Sir Elton retired from touring in 2023 at the end of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road world tour.

Last summer, Sir Elton was taken to hospital following a fall at his French villa.

The Rocket Man singer is reported to have undergone a brain scan after being taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

He was treated for minor injuries he suffered after the fall at his villa in Nice, where he has been holidaying with husband David Furnish and their two sons.

The music legend's representative said: "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival
Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Getty

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Sir Elton had just finished his 330-date tour that culminated in his impressive performance headlining Glastonbury.

He announced it in 2018, saying it would be his last tour, and the 76-year-old began his mammoth run that would take five years to complete.

He is thought to have played to more than six million people in that time and raked in just over £700m of ticket sales - making it one of the highest grossing ever.

The Glastonbury gig was billed as his last ever in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking News

Police launch major appeal for 11-year-old Ibrahim who disappeared after being separated from mum

At least 50 people have been killed in a Russian strike today.

Ukraine 'to hold seized Russian territory' indefinitely, as strikes on Poltava kill 50 and injure 270

Donald Trump holding a microphone with his other hand in the air

Trump campaign must stop using song Hold On, I’m Coming after lawsuit

At least 12 people have died after the incident in the Channel

Pregnant woman among 'at least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel in 'horrifying' tragedy

Kenneth Clarke has offered his advice to Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Former Tory Chancellor Ken Clarke says Labour should emulate Thatcher by taking ‘tough’ stance on UK economy

Bobi Wine

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine ‘shot in leg’ in confrontation with police

Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Volodymyr Zelensky

Dozens dead as Russian missiles hit Ukrainian military academy and hospital

Harry Pitman, 16, was killed minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Harry Pitman murder trial: Teen died in the 'blink of an eye' after being stabbed in the neck, court hears

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh attend a meeting at the Saaral Ordon Government Building in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Mongolia ignores international warrant for Putin’s arrest

Steve Dymond, 63

Jeremy Kyle show guest ‘felt thrown under bus’ before death, inquest hears

Exclusive
Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Sarah Brown tells LBC there's 'absolutely no doubt' poverty is impacting child development as UK falls behind globally

Finance Secretary Shona Robison

Scottish government to make £500 million in cuts as ministers warn of 'unsustainable' spending

Bhim Sen Kohli

Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Piotr Swiderski with Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik

Three brothers found dead in Staines home with father 'doted on their dad', mother says, as she releases family photo

Rebecca Cheptegei was attacked at home

Olympic athlete set on fire by boyfriend after he poured petrol over her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher, pictured in 1995

Oasis hit with 450 complaints over 'misleading pricing' for comeback tour

A man in a blue suit

Ex-Volkswagen boss faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat emissions tests

At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident

'At least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, as Home Secretary condemns 'horrifying incident'
Two men shaking hands

UN nuclear watchdog head in Ukraine amid Zaporizhzhia power plant safety concern

41 people have been killed in Poltava

Russian strikes kill at least 50 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, with over 270 injured, Zelenskyy says
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Franklin Park

Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester park as five children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, 'recalled to prison' for second time after breaching licence conditions
The Iron Throne from Game Of thrones

Hundreds of Game Of Thrones props up for auction

An artist's impression of the Orbex launch tower

Spaceport’s ‘floating road’ over peat bog nearly finished ahead of test launch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is understood to feel overshadowed by Meghan.

Prince Harry 'feels overshadowed by Meghan' and is 'plotting return to UK'

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit