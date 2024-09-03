Sir Elton John reveals health battle has left him with 'limited vision'

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Elton John has been left with “limited vision” after suffering a “severe eye infection.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 77-year-old popstar told fans of his condition in a statement today, warning his recovery would “take time.”

"Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he said on social media.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote.

Read more: Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."

Famous faces from the showbiz world have thrown their support behind the singer as he continues his recovery.

Country star TJ Osbourne said: “Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you’re healthy and ready."

While fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote: "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you.”

Sir Elton retired from touring in 2023 at the end of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road world tour.

Last summer, Sir Elton was taken to hospital following a fall at his French villa.

The Rocket Man singer is reported to have undergone a brain scan after being taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

He was treated for minor injuries he suffered after the fall at his villa in Nice, where he has been holidaying with husband David Furnish and their two sons.

The music legend's representative said: "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Getty

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Sir Elton had just finished his 330-date tour that culminated in his impressive performance headlining Glastonbury.

He announced it in 2018, saying it would be his last tour, and the 76-year-old began his mammoth run that would take five years to complete.

He is thought to have played to more than six million people in that time and raked in just over £700m of ticket sales - making it one of the highest grossing ever.

The Glastonbury gig was billed as his last ever in the UK.