Six people charged in London terror probe linked to banned PKK after 'extensive police investigation'

Protests against the arrests of the suspected PKK members. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Six people have been charged with membership of a proscribed terrorist organisation following an investigation into suspected links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The following individuals were charged on Monday, December 9, after being arrested on Wednesday, November 27:

Turkan Ozcan, 59, of Edmonton, N9

Mazlum Sayak, 27, of South Woodford, E18

Berfin Kerban, 31, of Haggerston, E8

Ali Boyraz, 62, of Tottenham, N17

Ercan Akbal, 56, of Leyton, E10

Agit Karatas, 23, of Hackney, E8

All six have been charged with membership of a terrorist organisation, contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 10 December.

A seventh individual, a 31-year-old man, was released without charge on Sunday, 8 December.

Acting Commander Helen Flanagan of the Counter Terrorism Command described the charges as “very serious,” stating they were the result of a “thorough investigation” aimed at ensuring public safety.

“We fully recognise the concern and impact this investigation has had upon the local community and we continue to work closely with local policing colleagues to keep them update," the Commander said.

“The charges brought about in this case are very serious and come about following an extensive investigation by our detectives. It is important that communities right across London know that where we suspect any kind of potential terrorist activity, then we will look to investigate and take action to disrupt that in order to keep everybody safe."

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who oversees local policing in Haringey, acknowledged the impact on the Kurdish community in particular. “I would like to thank members of the local community for their patience while this investigation has been carried out – especially those from the Kurdish community, whom I know have been particularly impacted by this activity.

“We will continue to engage with Kurdish community members going forwards to keep them updated and address any concerns."

Additional police patrols are ongoing in affected areas, with officers engaging with residents to provide reassurance.

The PKK is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK, and membership carries significant legal consequences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The arrests last month sparked protests in London by members of the Kurdish community and supporters.