Sky employee dies after 'falling from height' at London headquarters

By Henry Moore

A Sky employee has died after “falling from a great height” at their West London headquarters, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The individual, who has not been named, fell from a building at Sky's massive studio complex in Osterley on Monday morning.

Despite a rapid response from emergency services, the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the incident, a message was sent to Sky employees telling them to work from home if possible after a carpark and Harlequin Avenue entrance were closed.

The message sent to employees said: "This is a message from SIREN, Sky's Emergency Notification System. Multi storey car park 2 will be closed in Osterley today.

"Unless you urgently need to be in be in Osterley today, you may wish to consider working from home. Multi storey car park 2 is closed today due to an incident which is currently being investigated."

A Sky spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We are deeply saddened to confirm a Sky employee passed away at our Osterley campus on Monday morning.

“Our thoughts and full support are with their family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 3.29am on Monday 18 November to reports of a person fallen from height at Grant Way, Isleworth.

“We sent resources to the scene, including a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit.

“Very sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The sprawling campus was “swarmed with police” one source told the MailOnline.

