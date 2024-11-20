Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, left fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers

Schoolgirl, 14, and pensioner, 71, fighting for their lives after van ploughs into crowd of Christmas shoppers. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A teenager and a pensioner have been left fighting for their lives in hospital after a van ploughed into pedestrians on a busy shopping street.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Castle Street, near Castle Court Shopping Centre, Caerphilly, Wales at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the male pensioner, 71, and schoolgirl, 14, are both in a critical condition in hospital following their evacuation from the scene.

The force confirmed the incident involved a van and two pedestrians, with Gwent Police adding the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance were both in attendance.

Officers have since arrested a 24-year-old man from the Cardiff area on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, in addition to a charge of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of drugs.

Caerphilly, Wales - April 2021: Clock tower at the entrance to the Castle Court shopping centre in the town of Caerphilly in South Wales. Picture: Alamy

Gwent Police have said the man remains in police custody.

Sergeant Lewys Davies, the senior investigating officer said: "We're carrying out a thorough investigation into this collision and ask that members of the community do not speculate about the circumstances on social media as this might hinder our enquiries.

"You will see an increased police activity in this area over the coming days while our investigation continues.

"Please stop and talk to us if you have any concerns or relevant information."

Drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area between 2.45pm and 3pm on Tuesday November, 19, have now been urged to contact police.

The force has said footage can be submitted via their website, calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400385445.