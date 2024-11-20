Tragedy as baby's body found in field in Salford, as police rush to scene

The scene where a baby's body was found. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

The body of a young baby has been found in a field in Salford.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body was found on Ravenscraig Road in Ashtons Field, close to a motorway bridge early on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the shocking find and said they would give more information in a statement later.

A forensic tent was spotted at the scene.

Ambulance workers were also in attendance, along with a large police presence.

Read more: Body of newborn baby found in bin as murder investigation launched

Read more: Teenager handed indefinite jail sentence after shaking partner's baby to death

More follows.