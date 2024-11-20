Tonight with Andrew Marr 6pm - 7pm
Tragedy as baby's body found in field in Salford, as police rush to scene
20 November 2024, 16:18 | Updated: 20 November 2024, 17:52
The body of a young baby has been found in a field in Salford.
The body was found on Ravenscraig Road in Ashtons Field, close to a motorway bridge early on Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed the shocking find and said they would give more information in a statement later.
A forensic tent was spotted at the scene.
Ambulance workers were also in attendance, along with a large police presence.
