All children taken to Alder Hey Hospital following Southport attack now 'safely discharged'

Members of the public take part in a vigil outside the Town Hall in Southport, where three children died in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school last Monday. Picture date: Monday August 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

All children hospitalised following last week's Southport attack have now been discharged.

The positive news was announced by Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, eight days on from the attack.

It follows a week of horror which has seen violent groups of far-Right activists take to the streets following the stabbings.

The violent riots across the country have largely overshadowed the grief of the local community in Southport, who remain in mourning.

Three young girls - Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe - were killed when an attacker entered Taylor Swift dance class at the Hart Space pregnancy and community centre on Monday, July 29.

Floral tributes left near Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, Alder Hey Children's Hospital, in Liverpool, said they were "really pleased" to say those "who were under our care have now been safely discharged home from Alder Hey".

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in responding to the incident or caring for anyone affected by it, especially our colleagues in the NHS, Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service."

They added: "We also want to say thank you to all who sent well-wishes to Alder Hey and to the families affected.

"Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those impacted by last week's tragic events."

St George’s Hall in nearby Liverpool was illuminated pink on Monday to remember those killed and injured in the attacks, with lights illuminating the area as the city darkened.

A man arrives to leave a floral tribute near Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Picture: Alamy

Kylie Clift, who organised the event, told LBC: “I organised this event as I fell a great importance in our children being able to grieve too.

"They can express so much emotion through fun yet sensitive activities, like bubble blowing.

"I have been donated hundreds of bubbles from various local shops, arcades, charities, and even from families of the victims themselves.”One person present said: “It’s so nice to hear children laughing again.”

It stands in contrast to violent scenes sweeping the country, with Starmer's 'standing army' keeping tabs on 30 potential far-Right rallies set to take place tomorrow.