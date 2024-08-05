Balloons, toys and flowers left as Southport honours stabbing victims at vigil as girls 'taken too soon' remembered

5 August 2024, 19:32 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 20:13

Balloons, toys and flowers left as Southport honours stabbing victims at vigil as girls 'taken too soon' remembered
Balloons, toys and flowers left as Southport honours stabbing victims at vigil as girls 'taken too soon' remembered. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Balloons have been released and thousands of flowers have been left at a vigil to remember three young girls who were killed in a stabbing attack in Southport last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, tragically died at a Taylor Swift themed dance club in the seaside town on Monday.

Eight other children were hurt, one of whom remains in a critical condition in hospital. Two other adults were also injured.

At the vigil on Monday evening, hundreds gathered to remember the girls "taken too soon".

Children blew bubbles as others placed cards and heart or pony shaped balloons in front of The Atkinson arts centre.

Chalk messages and candles were also left on the pavement in remembrance of the three.

Hundreds of bubbles were donated by local shops, arcades, charities and families of the victims, the event's organiser said.

Teddy bears and toys were among the other gifts left in memory of the victims at the "Swifties Bubble Blow - Kisses To Heaven" event.

Many young children who attended the event were dressed in pink.

Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were stabbed at a dance class in Southport last Monday
Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were stabbed at a dance class in Southport last Monday. Picture: Handout

Event organiser Kylie Clift said: "I organised this event as I feel a great importance in our children being able to grieve too.

"They can express so much emotion through fun yet sensitive activities, like bubble blowing.

"I have been donated hundreds of bubbles from various local shops, arcades, charities and even from families of the victims themselves.

"There will be time to take a moment and remember those we've lost and those who still continue to fight.

"We have the amazing Wendy Chalke singing a heartfelt song whilst we all come together as a community and blow as many bubbles as we can, blowing them 'kisses' to heaven."

Read more: Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Floral tribute placed in a picture of Elsie Dot Stancombe
Floral tribute placed in a picture of Elsie Dot Stancombe. Picture: Alamy

The fully booked club for children, which was advertised as a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet-making, quickly became something "like a horror movie", witnesses to the stabbings have said.

US singer Swift said she is "completely in shock" after the "horror" of the knife attack.

Fans of the pop star had raised hundreds of thousands of pounds through an online fundraiser.

Members of the public blow bubbles into the air amongst floral tributes left outside the Town Hall in Southport
Members of the public blow bubbles into the air amongst floral tributes left outside the Town Hall in Southport. Picture: Alamy

'Hijacked'

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said one child remained in hospital after the Southport attack and all other patients have been discharged.

Disorder and violence broke out in parts of the UK after last week's knife attack.

Hundreds of people took part in a peaceful vigil for the stabbing victims on July 30 outside The Atkinson venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards the day after the attack.

That vigil was followed by a separate protest on the same day outside a local mosque as demonstrators chanted far-right slogans and clashed with police in St Luke's Road.

The Prime Minister subsequently said rioters in Southport had "hijacked" the vigil and would "feel the full force of the law".

Read more: UK riots live: Emergency Cobra meeting called after weekend of escalating violence

Cards, flowers and toys have been left in memory of three girls who were killed in a stabbing attack in Southport last week
Cards, flowers and toys have been left in memory of three girls who were killed in a stabbing attack in Southport last week. Picture: LBC
Cards, flowers and toys have been left in memory of three girls who were killed in a stabbing attack in Southport last week
Cards, flowers and toys have been left in memory of three girls who were killed in a stabbing attack in Southport last week. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Keely Hodgkinson wins women's 800m in first athletics gold for Team GB at Paris Olympics

Tommy Robinson has been sunning himself in Cyprus

'I haven't fled the UK': Tommy Robinson hits out at comments he is on the run after being spotted at luxury hotel in Cyprus
Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth

Arrests 'ongoing' as police van damaged in Plymouth as rioters clash with counter-protesters

Johnny Wactor

Police release images of suspects in killing of actor Johnny Wactor in LA

Ricky Preddie, one of the killers of the schoolboy Damilola Taylor, (pictured right) sped through two sets of red traffic lights on his cousin's moped

Damilola Taylor’s killer led police on 50mph moped chase and sped through red lights

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens

FTSE 100 plunges to its lowest since April amid turmoil for global markets

A man in red trunks lies face down on a sandy beach

Life goes on as region teeters on the edge of all-out war

Banksy's new artwork in West London

Banksy confirms mystery new artwork in south west London as fans try to work out meaning

A Fidelity Investments logo

Online trading brokerages appear to go dark during huge market sell-off

Man in front of a monitoring screen

Wall Street tumbles as fears about slowing US economy worsen

Gary from Harlow, Essex tells Tom Swarbrick he drove to Middlesbrough to take part in riots

'I drove from Essex to Middlesbrough’ to attend far-Right riot to 'protect England', caller makes astonishing admission

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Head shot of man with sunglasses and riding hat

Snoop Dogg explodes on to the Olympics’ global stage

Olympics swimmer Luana Alonso removed from athletes village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Athletes' Village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver.

Simone Biles 'hits out' at crowd after shock error costs Olympic medal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots

Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response
Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'
The icon for the video sharing TikTok app

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature amid online addiction concerns

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk claims 'civil war' is inevitable following widespread riots

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Trinh Van Quyet is led away

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to 21 years for defrauding stockholders

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it.

Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Four countries now warn citizens against travel to the UK amid riots and 'violence of dangerous proportions'
Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit