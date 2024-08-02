‘You are my people’: Shelagh’s ‘best caller ever’ shares message of hope amid tensions sparked by Southport stabbing

By Emma Soteriou and Henry Moore

Listeners have hailed LBC caller Darren after he highlighted the 'heart and soul' of Britain.

Darren the doorman spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Friday, where he expressed his sadness at the divisions in British society.

"You have to make adjustments to people that may be different or have come from a different world," Darren said,

'Sometimes, when I walk down the street, I’ll see some Muslim women and they’re a bit nervous because of the way I look so I deliberately give them a nice big smile or say to them ‘good morning ladies, how are you?’ just to make them at ease.

“I’ll tell you my experience of immigration. I’m 55. I remember when I was a young nipper in the 80s, the Jamaicans, the Basians and the West Indians and all I went to school with and their mums and dads who’d come over in the 60s…

“They were our bus drivers and our nurses and they’re part of our community now and we’re proud and they’re proud.

"You see them wearing England tops and everything but in the 80s they supported West Indies.

"Cricketers today all support the England team because they see themselves in the England team."

He then went on the explain how he believes other cultures have enriched what it means to be British.

"Saturday night, I go for a nice Indian curry, I have a kebab on the way home," he told Shelagh.

"I have culture, I have colour, I’ve learnt things from around the world.

"They’ve enriched my life and my community.

"When I say my people, because I love my country and I love my people, I’m talking about the people – doesn’t matter what colour, creed, religion you are – if you live in my community… you are my people,” he declared passionately.

Mounted officers follow people protesting in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Picture: Alamy

Darren's conversation with Shelagh comes as far-right riots erupt across the UK.

On Friday, rioters in Sunderland clashed with police in violent scenes which saw a car and police station seemingly set ablaze.

Mounted police and officers in riot gear clashed with protestors as hundreds gathered in the city's centre in response to Monday's Southport stabbings.

Men were filmed kicking what appeared to be an Uber as they shouted anti-Islam chants.

Northumbria Police have advised members of the public to avoid Sunderland city centre due to "ongoing disorder"."We want our country back," could be heard as balaclava-wearing protesters walked through the city centre.

Footage showed thugs tipping a car as they chanted "get them out" and "whose streets, our streets".

Reacting to the shocking scenes, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland.

"Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery.

"It’s not protest. It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region. Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”

Northumbria Police said officers were subjected "serious violence" as thugs caused chaos in the city

"The scenes that we are seeing are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

"Ensuring the public’s safety is our utmost priority."

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said he was "appalled" by disorder in the city centre on Friday night.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Our city is not represented by a tiny minority causing trouble."(Northumbria Police) have my full support as they respond to criminal thuggery and work to protect all the communities of our city.

"Tomorrow the people of Sunderland will come together and continue to build the bright future that we have - a future where every community of our city feels safe and prospers."