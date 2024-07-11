'Spare us any late drama in Euro 2024 final': King asks England team as fans wonder 'Could it really be coming home?'

England fans watching the semi final last night
England fans watching the semi final last night. Picture: alamy

King Charles sent his personal congratulations to the England team after they reached the Euro 2024 final following a last minute goal against The Netherlands.

In a message to England manager Gareth Southgate and his team, the King urged them to secure victory against Spain without “any last-minute wonder goals or another penalties drama”.

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

The message was signed: “Charles R”.

Ollie Watkins of england (M) celebrates scoring the 2:1 goal with team during the semifinal match Netherlands v. England at the UEFA European Championship 2024.
Ollie Watkins of england (M) celebrates scoring the 2:1 goal with team during the semifinal match Netherlands v. England at the UEFA European Championship 2024. Picture: Alamy

England fans have endured a nail-biting route to Sunday's final including a last-gasp equaliser in the second round against Slovakia and a penalty triumph against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

And last night Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored a 90th-minute winner to send them through to their first Euros final on foreign soil.

The Three Lions fell behind after seven minutes to a Xavi Simons strike but a controversial Harry Kane penalty, awarded by VAR, brought the scores level 10 minutes later.

The Prince of Wales, who is a Villa fan, also congratulated England and singled out Watkins for praise in a message on social media.

He said: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists."

It is understood William, who is president of the Football Association, is likely to travel to Berlin for the final on Sunday.

England's fans celebrate at the end of a semifinal against Netherlands
England's fans celebrate at the end of a semifinal against Netherlands. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was able to watch some of the game while attending a Nato summit in Washington DC, has confirmed he will attend Sunday's final in Berlin.

Last night President Joe Biden congratulated Sir Keir as he welcomed him to the White House for their first face-to-face talks telling him that “football’s coming home” because of him.

Footage from The Killers gig at the O2 in London on Wednesday night revealed that the band showed the final moments of the match on a large screen on stage before sending red and white confetti into the air on the final whistle.

As the crowd erupted, the band launched into their hit, Mr Brightside.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, said that to celebrate England’s success, “the capital’s largest screening” of the final would take place at the O2 on Sunday.

He said a ballot for tickets would open at 10am on Friday on the City Hall website.

Tesco has revealed that it will close its stores early on Sunday to allow staff to watch the match.

It said that if England got through to the final, more than 1,800 Express stores would close at 7.30pm rather than the usual 10.30pm or 11pm.

