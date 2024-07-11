Where to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final

11 July 2024, 09:54 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 09:56

England fans go wild as the Three Lions beat the Netherlands In the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals
England fans go wild as the Three Lions beat the Netherlands In the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

We take a look at the best places to watch Sunday’s Euro 2024 final across the country.

England reached the final of Euro 2024 in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with a last-minute winner from Ollie Watkins sending the country wild.

The big match against Spain kicks off this Sunday at 8pm, as the country comes to a halt to watch the Three Lions make history.

Watching the game from home will be easy enough, with the match set to air on both ITV and BBC.

But what if you want to catch the footy on a big screen?

Below, we’ve listed some of the best places to watch the Euro 2024 final across the country.

Ollie Watkins celebrates his winner against the Netherlands.
Ollie Watkins celebrates his winner against the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

London

London is filled with pubs, fan zones and other venues to watch the match...

The O2 Arena

Up to 15,000 fans will get the chance to watch the final on a massive screen at the O2 this Sunday.

Tickets will be allocated through a ballot on City Hall’s website which opens at 10am on Thursday and will run until 9am on Friday.

Successful entrants will be informed by midday on Friday.

Boxpark

All three Boxparks across the capital will be playing the match on Sunday.

Located in Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon you can expect each venue to be jampacked with fans on the big day.

Tickets to watch Sunday’s final go on sale on Thursday evening at 6pm - https://boxpark.co.uk/euro-2024/

Flat Iron Square

Flat Iron Square has an impressive 18 screens to watch Sunday’s match, both inside and outside. The London Bridge venue offers food, music and drinks but is sure to sell out quickly.

Book your place here - flatironsquare.co.uk

Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand in South London will be playing the match on a massive 24ft screen, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to book your place.

Book your table here - https://claphamgrand.com/euros-2024/

England Face Netherlands In UEFA Euro 2024 Semi Finals
England Face Netherlands In UEFA Euro 2024 Semi Finals. Picture: Getty

Pop Brixton

Al Fresco food hall Pop Brixton is once again bringing out its screens for Sunday’s match.

Book a table here - https://www.popbrixton.org/

The Faltering Fullback

Essentially every pub in London will be showing the match this Sunday, but Finsbury Park’s Faltering Fullback is perhaps the best spot to watch the footy.

Book your table here - falteringfullback.com

Manchester

AO Arena

The 21,000-seat Manchester Arena will once again be showing the football this Sunday.

The atmosphere was electric last night as thousands gathered there to watch England overcome the Netherlands.

Get tickets here - https://www.ao-arena.com/events/detail/england-final

England fans watch at the Ao Arena in Manchester as the Three Lions take on The Netherlands.
England fans watch at the Ao Arena in Manchester as the Three Lions take on The Netherlands. Picture: Getty

The Lawn Club

Machester’s Lawn Club is the perfect place to watch the footy if the sun is out. Tickets will set you back £20 per person, but it will be well worth it to watch England make history.

Get your tickets here - https://www.thelawnclub.co.uk/

Liverpool

Bierkeller Liverpool

If what you want on Sunday is a lively atmosphere, the Bierkeller in Liverpool is the perfect spot for you.

A deposit will cost you £20 but walk-ins are accepted - thebierkeller.com

Boxpark Liverpool

Just like its London counterparts, Liverpool’s Boxpark will be showing the match.

Revolution Liverpool Albert Dock

With a capacity of 500 people and plenty of drinks to go around, Revolution on Albert Dock is another great spot to watch England lift their second-ever international trophy.

Free to book tickets - https://www.revolution-bars.co.uk/bar/liverpool-albert-dock/

