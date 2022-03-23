Live

LIVE: Sunak delivers Spring Statement as prices rocket and inflation hits 30-year high

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out his Spring Statement later today as figures show inflation soaring to a 30-year high.

Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation to increase 6.2% in the 12 months to February, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed on Wednesday morning, hours before Mr Sunak's speech.

Families are being hammered by rising living costs sparked by the pandemic and exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It is widely expected that Mr Sunak will cut fuel duty for motorists and he is also said to be considering increasing the threshold to begin paying national insurance (NI).

Labour and some Tories are urging Mr Sunak to scrap the 1.25 percentage point hike to NI, which will hit next month.

