Supermarket horror as four injured in shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

By Flaminia Luck

A suspect has been arrested after four people have been injured in a stabbing attack at a warehouse in South London.

The incident reportedly happened near Coomber Way and Beddington Lane, on Marlowe Way, Croydon.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At 10:15hrs on Thursday, 23 January, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a commercial address on Marlowe Way, Beddington.

“Officers are on scene with the London Ambulance Service to treat four injured people.

"A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.”

“One man has been arrested.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.21am this morning (Thursday 23 January) to reports of a stabbing incident in Marlowe Way, Croydon.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our crews treated five patients at the scene, before taking one to a London major trauma centre and four to other hospitals.”