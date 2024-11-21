Storm Bert set to bring snow, blizzards and downpours as four days of weather warnings issued

21 November 2024

Four days of weather alerts are in place for the arrival of Storm Bert
Four days of weather alerts are in place for the arrival of Storm Bert. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Several days of snow, rain and strong winds are forecast for parts of the UK and weather warnings have been issued as Storm Bert is set to batter the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Storm Bert has been named by the Met Office, with wind gusts of up to 70mph expected in some areas.

Heavy snowfall could bring further disruption to parts of the country while heavy rain is also likely, especially in western parts.

Snow and ice warnings are in place for swathes of England and Wales apart from the South East on Thursday and Friday.

Yellow weather alerts in place on Thursday
Yellow weather alerts in place on Thursday. Picture: Met Office

On Saturday, rain and snow is forecast for most of Scotland and a large part of northern England, with a yellow rain alert covering most of Wales and parts of Cornwall.

There are also yellow weather alerts in place on Sunday for rain and snow covering most of Scotland and northern England, with rain forecast in Wales and the south west.

Heavy snow in the morning during early winter cold snap in Godshill, New Forest
Heavy snow in the morning during early winter cold snap in Godshill, New Forest. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said Storm Bert is then expected to bring "heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend".

More than 114 schools are shut in the Highland Council area on Thursday due to snow, including Inverness Royal Academy where pupils were told their prelim exams planned for the day will be rescheduled.

Almost 40 schools in Aberdeenshire are also shut while many others had delayed openings, and in Moray around 12 are closed and others opened late.

Raich Keene and Raphael the retriever having fun in the snow in Devon
Raich Keene and Raphael the retriever having fun in the snow in Devon. Picture: Alamy

It comes after more than 100 schools or nurseries were closed in Scotland on Wednesday because of the weather.

South of the border, 89 schools are shut in Devon on Thursday, 18 in Dorset and 60 in Cornwall, while in Wales around 10 are closed in Conwy, 18 in Denbighshire and two in Wrexham.

The weather has also caused transport disruption, with Stagecoach Highland services in Inverness suspended due to road conditions and Stagecoach Bluebird services in Moray disrupted.

Snow-covered buildings after overnight snowfall in Wolverhampton
Snow-covered buildings after overnight snowfall in Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

Parts of south-west England including Plymouth and Exeter are under a yellow warning for snow until 3pm on Thursday, with 5-10cm predicted in higher parts of Dartmoor.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: "A northerly airflow will continue to feed snow showers into Scotland over the next few days, with this reaching lower levels at times and bringing the potential for some travel disruption.

"Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week.

"On Thursday, a mixture of snow, sleet and rain is likely to affect the South West, which could potentially bring disruption. It's likely high ground in the area will see snow, with a mixture of conditions likely at lower levels."

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said there will be brighter skies outside the warnings areas across the country on Thursday, but more "bitterly cold" temperatures are likely in the evening.

Yellow warnings for rain have been issued from Saturday to Sunday morning in south-west England and Wales.

There is already a yellow warning for heavy snow on Saturday followed by a "rapid thaw" and rain on Saturday night in north-east and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and much of Scotland.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

"Across south-west England, rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning with heavier rain likely later in the day and overnight into early Sunday morning."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year

Arrest warrants issued for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister and Hamas chief over 'war crimes'

Matt Hancock giving evidence at the Covid 19 inquiry

Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry government did 'everything we possibly could' during pandemic

Matt Hancock was booed as he arrived to testify at the Covid-19 inquiry

Matt Hancock booed as he arrives to give evidence at Covid inquiry

Kyiv says Russia has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in an attack on Ukraine

Russia's revenge: Moscow 'launches intercontinental ballistic missile’ in attack on Ukraine

Hannah Ingram-Moore and Captain Tom

Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore? Captain Tom's 'leading businesswomen daughter'

The "Prescott Punch" is one of the most iconic moments in modern British political history

Infamous moment John Prescott punches protester who threw egg at him

Gordon Brown pays tribute to "working class hero" John Prescott.

Gordon Brown pays tribute to 'colossus' John Prescott after his death aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

(L) British lawyer Simone White, 28, is seriously ill in hospital. (R) Bianca Jones, 19, has become the fourth person to die after consuming alleged 'methanol-laced' drinks in Vang Vieng, Laos

London lawyer fights for her life and Australian backpacker dies after drinking 'methanol-laced' shots from bar in Laos

Russia is threatening to use new missiles in Ukraine after US and UK rockets were used in their territory

Putin 'to retaliate with new Frontier missiles in Ukraine' after US and UK give green light to fire rockets in Russia

Smaller drones, costing a fraction of Watchkeeper’s £5.2 million unit price, are being used to great effect in Ukraine for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

The British Army’s £1.35bn Watchkeeper drone programme: From ambition and innovation to delays, failure, and abandonment

GERMANY-TRANSPORT-TRAFFIC

Hundreds of drivers left stuck in vehicles in freezing conditions on M2 after serious crash between pedestrian and lorry

TV host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly planning to move permanently to rural England

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi 'to flee US and move to England' after Trump's election win

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK critically unprepared for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

‘The storm of war is gathering’: Defence cuts leave UK 'woefully unprepared' for a 'bumpy decade', warns ex-minister

Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott

'Devastated' Tony Blair leads tributes to John Prescott after former deputy PM dies aged 86

North Korea Deepens Russian Alliance: Troop Deployments Prioritise Advanced Weapons Technology Over Financial Gains

North Korea deepens alliance with Russia, trading troop support for advanced weapons technology to fuel nuclear programme
Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has died aged 86

Former deputy PM John Prescott dies aged 86 following battle with Alzheimer's

Soldiers are being trained in trench and urban warfare

'Kill him before he tries to kill you': LBC visits Ukrainian troops being trained by British soldiers
Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris died penniless after 'wiping out £16m fortune to make it harder for victims to access'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Money 'reasonably expected' to reach Captain Tom's charity never did, commissioner tells LBC
Which? has revealed the best and worst deals for Black Friday. (stock image)

Black Friday 2024: Which? reveals deals to avoid - and the best alternatives

File photo dated 16/04/20 of the then 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Salary demands, book payments and a doomed spa block: Key findings of the Captain Tom Foundation inquiry

Salary demands, book payments and a doomed spa block: Key findings of the Captain Tom Foundation inquiry
Captain Tom's daughter is facing questions about a hefty book payment

Captain Tom's daughter faces questions over £1.5m book payment after none of the money went to charity
Captain Tom's daughter Hannah and her husband Colin 'significantly' benefited from the foundation personally

Captain Tom's daughter and her husband saw 'significant personal benefit' from father's charity, inquiry finds
The tourist died in the Patong are of Phuket.

British tourist found dead in Phuket storm drain after going missing on night out

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Brit teenager, 18, facing 20-year jail sentence for 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl in Dubai
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif begged for forgiveness for 'being rude' in letter to parents, court hears

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Marius Borg Høiby with his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norwegian princess Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

The Royal Family paid a 'sad farewell' to The Queen's dog Beth

Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth dies after being diagnosed with tumour

Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate while Prince William and his family slept, reports claim.

Masked thugs steal from Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate were sleeping on estate

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

