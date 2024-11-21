Storm Bert set to bring snow, blizzards and downpours as four days of weather warnings issued

Four days of weather alerts are in place for the arrival of Storm Bert. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Several days of snow, rain and strong winds are forecast for parts of the UK and weather warnings have been issued as Storm Bert is set to batter the country.

Storm Bert has been named by the Met Office, with wind gusts of up to 70mph expected in some areas.

Heavy snowfall could bring further disruption to parts of the country while heavy rain is also likely, especially in western parts.

#StormBert has been named and is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Yh9LyEAIBo — Met Office (@metoffice) November 21, 2024

Snow and ice warnings are in place for swathes of England and Wales apart from the South East on Thursday and Friday.

Yellow weather alerts in place on Thursday. Picture: Met Office

On Saturday, rain and snow is forecast for most of Scotland and a large part of northern England, with a yellow rain alert covering most of Wales and parts of Cornwall.

There are also yellow weather alerts in place on Sunday for rain and snow covering most of Scotland and northern England, with rain forecast in Wales and the south west.

Heavy snow in the morning during early winter cold snap in Godshill, New Forest. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said Storm Bert is then expected to bring "heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend".

More than 114 schools are shut in the Highland Council area on Thursday due to snow, including Inverness Royal Academy where pupils were told their prelim exams planned for the day will be rescheduled.

Almost 40 schools in Aberdeenshire are also shut while many others had delayed openings, and in Moray around 12 are closed and others opened late.

Raich Keene and Raphael the retriever having fun in the snow in Devon. Picture: Alamy

It comes after more than 100 schools or nurseries were closed in Scotland on Wednesday because of the weather.

South of the border, 89 schools are shut in Devon on Thursday, 18 in Dorset and 60 in Cornwall, while in Wales around 10 are closed in Conwy, 18 in Denbighshire and two in Wrexham.

The weather has also caused transport disruption, with Stagecoach Highland services in Inverness suspended due to road conditions and Stagecoach Bluebird services in Moray disrupted.

Snow-covered buildings after overnight snowfall in Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

Parts of south-west England including Plymouth and Exeter are under a yellow warning for snow until 3pm on Thursday, with 5-10cm predicted in higher parts of Dartmoor.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: "A northerly airflow will continue to feed snow showers into Scotland over the next few days, with this reaching lower levels at times and bringing the potential for some travel disruption.

"Overnight temperatures will drop below zero fairly widely over the next few days, which has resulted in some ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week.

"On Thursday, a mixture of snow, sleet and rain is likely to affect the South West, which could potentially bring disruption. It's likely high ground in the area will see snow, with a mixture of conditions likely at lower levels."

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said there will be brighter skies outside the warnings areas across the country on Thursday, but more "bitterly cold" temperatures are likely in the evening.

Yellow warnings for rain have been issued from Saturday to Sunday morning in south-west England and Wales.

There is already a yellow warning for heavy snow on Saturday followed by a "rapid thaw" and rain on Saturday night in north-east and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and much of Scotland.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of prolonged and, at times, heavy rainfall across a large part of the UK this weekend.

"Across south-west England, rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning with heavier rain likely later in the day and overnight into early Sunday morning."