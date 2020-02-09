Storm Ciara: Huge sinkhole opens up in garden in Rochdale

A huge sinkhole has opened up in a garden in Rochdale following heavy wind and rain from Storm Ciara.

Homes are being evacuated in Greater Manchester after a day of torrential storms. Heavy flooding led Lancashire fire service to call a major incident earlier.

Amanda Webster in Rochdale saw a huge sinkhole open up in her garden.

The video at the top of the page shows the turf falling down into a big hole, which has flowing water at the bottom.

Ms Webster told LBC News that a culvert that runs under the land, coming from Belfield Lodges in the town.

A huge sinkhole appeared in Rochdale due to Storm Ciara. Picture: Amanda Webster

The Met Office has an amber warning for wind in place for much of England and Wales until 9pm.

A major incident was declared in Lancashire due to the volume of incidents across the county, according to Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston, who added: "Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary."

Gusts of 93 miles per hour were recorded in Aberdaron, a village at the tip of the Llyn Peninsula, in north Wales, while Cumbria saw 151.8mm of rain in 24 hours.

The town of Appleby-in-Westmorland in the county was hit by severe flooding as the River Eden burst its banks, with residents battling to protect their homes.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service urged people not to drive through floodwater after they rescued a number of motorists.