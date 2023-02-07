Suella Braverman marshals Tory peers against 'Charlotte's Law' after LBC reporter's arrest covering eco-protest

7 February 2023, 05:58

Ms Braverman wants peers to oppose "Charlotte&squot;s law"
Ms Braverman wants peers to oppose "Charlotte's law". Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

Suella Braverman has ordered Conservative peers to vote against a new law seeking to bolster the rights of journalists covering protests following the arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch in November 2022.

Despite being in possession of her press card and an LBC branded microphone, Charlotte was approached by two officers responding to a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25, who arrested her on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Handcuffed and with all of her equipment seized, she was taken to Stevenage police station in the back of a Hertfordshire Constabulary van; there, with tears running down her face, she was ushered into a police cell, where she remained for the next five hours.

Recalling the incident on LBC the next day, Charlotte admitted she was "absolutely terrified" throughout the ordeal.

While Hertfordshire Police eventually conceded that she had been wrongfully arrested, her case sparked significant concerns surrounding press freedom, with the prime minister's spokesperson stressing "it is vital journalists are able to do their job freely without restriction".

To this end, a coalition of opposition and crossbench peers tabled an amendment to the government's controversial Public Order Bill, led by Labour peer and former Shadow Attorney General, Baroness Chakrabarti.

Dubbed "Charlotte's Law", Clause 18 was drafted to "protect journalists, legal observers, academics, and bystanders who observe or report on protests or the police's use of powers related to protests".

Yet, as peers prepare to vote on the measure this evening, sources have revealed to LBC that the home secretary is marshalling Conservatives in the upper chamber to reject the amendment's introduction, meaning it is expected to be the latest in a series of heavily contested disputes over the Public Order Bill.

Just last week, the government sustained two narrow defeats on the bill in the House of Lords, with an amendment attempting to prevent protests on an issue of "current debate" being struck down by a mere three votes (221 vs 224).

With the amendment's passing in doubt, Baroness Chakrabarti told LBC that she laments Ms Braverman's decision to oppose "Charlotte's Law".

Suella Braverman wants to block the law
Suella Braverman wants to block the law. Picture: Alamy

"Free and open reporting matters. It matters whatever people's views on protests that they support or detest," she said.

"For the home secretary to double down and reject cross-party attempts to protect those who report on demonstrations, is a dark day for democracy and a new low for this totally dysfunctional excuse for a Government.

"I urge all peers to vote for this new provision in honour of LBC's Charlotte Lynch and all journalists wrongfully arrested, detained and bullied just for doing their vital work."

Asked whether Ms Braverman would be supporting Baroness Chakrabarti's proposals, a home office spokesperson said: "The Public Order Bill will give the police the powers they need to prevent and respond to guerrilla tactics that cause misery to the hard-working public.

"Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy and there are already safeguards under current legislation, which can ensure that journalists are protected when reporting on protests."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes to Lettie and her family were made after the family was found dead

'Perfect in every way': Tributes paid to Lettie, 7, found dead with Epsom College headteacher mother and accountant dad

People and emergency teams search for people in the rubble in a destroyed building in Gaziantep

Death toll from earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria rises to more than 4,000

Emergency cold measures have been activated by mayor of London Sadiq Khan, with temperatures set to plummet to as low as -6C in the south and east of England.

Sadiq Khan activates emergency severe weather protocol for capital over plunging temperatures

Search and rescue teams from nations including the UK raced to Syria and Turkey to assist the search for survivors of the devastating earthquake, amid fears that the death toll from the disaster could hit 10,000.

Rescuers join race to save trapped survivors of Turkey earthquake amid fears death toll could top 10,000

Antonio Guterres

United Nations chief fears world is heading toward a wider war

A two-day walkout by postal workers has been called off following a legal challenge by Royal Mail.

Two-day walkout by postal workers planned for later this month called off following legal challenge from Royal Mail

Alaska Polar Bear Fatal Attack

Polar bear that killed mother and baby son in Alaska was in poor health

School shooting

Boy, six, who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another and whipped pupils

Earthquake rubble

More than 3,400 dead after powerful earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said she "has to be found safe and well" because he "can't put those girls to bed again with no answers", as police release new images of her on the day of her disappearance.

Nicola Bulley's partner says he needs answers for her daughters as police release new CCTV stills

Chasing Horse Arrest-Nevada

Dances With Wolves actor charged with sex abuse and trafficking

Kentucky Bourbon-Tourism

Bourbon tourism booming as visitors flock to Kentucky distilleries

Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes (R) say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’

Relatives of woman murdered with her toddler by Andrew Innes say killer ‘cruelly snuffed out hope and light of family’

Pakistan Obit Pervez Musharraf

Plane carrying Musharraf’s body brings him back from exile for Pakistan burial

APTOPIX Turkey Earthquake

Survivors scream as rescuers battle to free them from earthquake debris

Kaitlyn Easson has been missing for more than 24 hours

'Very out of character': Concerns growing for 11-year-old girl missing for 24 hours as police issue fresh appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Czech Obit Strougal

Former Czech communist leader dies at 98

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak needs to show what his intentions are on the UK's membership of the ECHR, but it's impossible to know his positions on some of the most important issues because "he never addresses them".

Andrew Marr: Who is Rishi Sunak? A radical Brexiteer, or a PM close to an EU deal? He can't be both.
Liz Truss has embarked on a political comeback

Unfair to blame mini-budget for interest rate hike, Liz Truss says as she rules out being PM again
Wikipedia page

Sharif overturns Pakistani Wikipedia ban for ‘hurting Muslim sentiment’

Missouri Execution

Civil rights groups seek to halt killer’s execution

Novelist Salman Rushdie has shared a photo of himself after revealing he feels "lucky and grateful" in his first interview since being stabbed at a literary event in New York last year.

Salman Rushdie shares photo after revealing he feels 'lucky and grateful' in first interview since New York stabbing
Earthquake rescue

Rescuers from all over the world rush to Turkey and Syria after deadly quake

New footage of Nicola Bulley has been released by Lancashire police

Nicola Bulley's partner 'extremely distraught' as CCTV images released showing the missing mum before she vanished
Highclere Castle doubles as the set of Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey venue forced to cancel weddings due to worker shortages after Brexit

Turkey earthquake

Why was the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria so devastating?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR
Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Andy Coulson argues that Liz Truss comeback could backfire on the Tories

It's trust NOT Truss the Tories need more of

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
Desperately Seeking Wisdom offers insights into life's lessons

Craig Oliver: If there was one piece of wisdom you could pass on, what would you say?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?

Sangita Myska: Is the UK on a ‘slow grind towards fascism’ after proposed ban on asylum seeker appeals?
Paul Brand Home Office

It was seen as a ‘badge of honour’ to refuse asylum applications, says Former Home Office employee
James is left laughing by caller's story

James O'Brien is left chuckling as caller describes accidentally setting fire to ex-PM's car

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit