Rishi Sunak vows to hit unions with 'tough laws' to stop strike chaos as Border Force becomes latest to join walkouts

Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas.

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce "tough laws" to prevent unions causing major disruption with strikes.

He said the move would "protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public" if union leaders "continue to be unreasonable".

"Hard-working families right now in this country are facing challenges," Mr Sunak told the Commons on Wednesday.

"The Government has been reasonable. It's accepted the recommendations of an independent pay review body, giving pay rises in many cases higher than the private sector.

"But if the union leaders continue to be unreasonable, then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.

"That's why, Mr Speaker, since I became Prime Minister I have been working for new tough laws to protect people from this disruption."

He demanded that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer "stand up for working people" and back the legislation.

It comes as the UK is set to grind to a halt in coming weeks as several unions take industrial action.

Walkouts are planned across areas including rail, post and health services.

Rishi Sunak during PMQs. Picture: Alamy

It was also announced on Wednesday that Border Force workers are to go strike over Christmas in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strikes will take place for eight days this month. Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports are set to be impacted. Birmingham and Glasgow airports will also be affected.

The strikes announced by the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) include dates from the 23rd to the 31st of December.

The strike dates are from 23-26 December and from the 28-31 December and will affect Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Manchester Airport, Heathrow terminals 2, 3, 4, 5, and the Port of Newhaven.

As many as a fifth of Christmas holiday flights could be axed, the Telegraph reports.

The move is likely to spark the return of chaotic scenes at airports that hit when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year and there was a lack of trained staff to meet demand.

The PCS union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and among driving examiners.

The strike is likely to cause flight cancellations and long queues at airports. Picture: Alamy

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said the strikes would "escalate" unless the government was prepared "to put money on the table".

Mr Serwotka said: “All PCS members working as operational officers in the border force will be called out on strike on December 23, 24, 25, 26 and December 28, 29, 30, 31.

“Those Border Force officers whose primary duties will be to do passport checks for people arriving in the country where the union has very high levels of density will take action entirely over that period.

“The action…. Will have severe effects on people using our roads, needing driving tests… or indeed entering the country during that Christmas period.

“This is the first round of action that is designed to be escalated.

“Our action will escalate in the New Year if this action doesn’t sit around the negotiating table.”

"The Government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table," he added.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Our priority is to ensure passengers get through the border safely and as quickly as possible.

"We are working closely with airlines and Border Force on mitigation plans for potential strike action by Border Force officers and these plans will now be implemented for the notified days.

"The Home Office advises that immigration and customs checks may take longer during peak times on strike days, and Heathrow will support Border Force to minimise these impacts with the aim of processing passengers through the border as efficiently as possible.

"Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. We encourage all parties to resolve this dispute quickly."

The airport pointed out that the workers involved in the strikes are employed by the Home Office, not Heathrow.

Delays are expected due to the walkouts. Picture: Getty

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are disappointed at the union's decision to strike on the proposed dates which will cause an inconvenience to the public and businesses.

"We are working closely with all UK ports and airports and have robust plans in place to minimise any delays if strike action goes ahead. However, passengers should be prepared for disruption.

"Those intending to travel over strike days should plan ahead and contact relevant travel operators before travelling to check how the proposed strike action will affect their journey."