Breaking News

Christmas travel chaos at Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick as series of Border Force strikes announced

Heathrow will be affected by the Border Force strike action over Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Border Force workers are to go strike over Christmas in a row over pay, jobs and conditions, the Public and Commercial Services union announced.

The strikes will take place for 10 days this month. Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports are set to be impacted. Birmingham and Glasgow airports will also be affected.

The strikes announced by the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) include dates from the 23rd to the 31st of December.

The strike dates are from 23-26 December and from the 28-31 December and will affect Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Manchester Airport, Heathrow terminals 2, 3, 4, 5, and the Port of Newhaven.

As many as a fifth of Christmas holiday flights could be axed, the Telegraph reports.

The move is likely to spark the return of chaotic scenes at airports that hit when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this year and there was a lack of trained staff to meet demand.

The PCS union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and among driving examiners.

More follows