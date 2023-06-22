'Sunbed warriors' step their game up by unstacking beds to lay their towels down before anyone else

Holidaymakers were filmed unstacking sunbeds at theTenerife resort. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

A pair of so-called ‘sunbed warriors’ have been filmed ramping up their tactics in order to get a coveted poolside spot before anyone else.

The couple were seen at a Tenerife resort, unstacking beds themselves to put them exactly where they want. Usually the beds would be unstacked by hotel workers and laid out for holidaymakers to enjoy.

But this pair were seen getting up ahead of the hotel staff, and picking out their own sunbeds before putting them by the pool.

Their antics were filmed by another hotel guest, and posted on his @mr_Kipling76 TikTok account.

The video has been viewed more than 36,000 times with viewers calling them “sad, sad people.”

One person commented: "A big reason I stick to villas and AirBnBs now, no need to do this ever."

Another wrote: "I don’t care if your towel is on a bed if you're not on that sunbed in 5 mins your towel's gone."

Some hotels have resorted to having staff removing towels from sunbeds if guests aren’t using them.