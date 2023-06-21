Thug who knocked female Asda worker unconscious and broke her eye socket while dressed as Spiderman jailed

Josh McDonald knocked out the Asda worker. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A violent thug who kicked and punched a female Asda worker unconscious while dressed as Spiderman has been sent to prison for six and a half years.

Josh McDonald was the leader of a group of internet pranksters who filmed their bullying antics at the supermarket in Clapham, south-west London, in July 2021.

The kickboxing teacher, 32, fractured the eye socket of Asda staff member Lauren Scott, as well as knocking her out, while in the superhero outfit.

Others in the group included George O'Boyle, 30, who dressed up as Ali G while attacking a store manager and Sophie Roberts, 20, who joined the fray as Little Red Riding Hood.

O'Boyle was given two years and two months behind bars.

Josh McDonald is a kickboxing instructor. Picture: Instagram

Rikki McKenzie, 36, pretended to be the character Andy from TV show Little Britain, who pretends to be disabled. Mark Pettigrew, 38, also took part in the melee.

McDonald filmed the whole attack for Instagram, and a large mob, many of whom were in fancy dress, also showed up.

Footage shows O'Boyle putting his fist close up to a frightened security guard's face, before the group barges their way into a store room usually closed to the public.

McDonald is seen repeatedly beating staff with a metal crutch until it bends, while O'Boyle punches the manager in the face.

McDonald was jailed for more than six years. Picture: Instagram

Roberts hits Ms Scott in the face, who begins tussling with her - until McDonald comes over and attacks the Asda worker, kicking and eventually punching her to the ground.

Northampton man McDonald and south-west Londoner Boyle, both fathers of two, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder ahead of their sentencing.

McDonald also admitted wounding with intent in an unrelated incident in which his smashed a glass over a man's head and cut him with a shard.

Roberts is to be sentenced for her role in the attack in July.

McKenzie, also from Northampton, was given a suspended sentence for threatening behaviour after using his wheelchair as a weapon.

Pettigrew was given a suspended sentence for public disorder.

McDonald's defence lawyer Kerry Moore told the court in mitigation that the disorder was "an inconsiderate, juvenile, idiotic stunt, the aim to jokingly throw a party in the aisles that night".

Jailing McDonald and O'Boyle, who had arrived at Asda in a stretch limousine, Judge Mark Bryant-Heron told the kickboxer: "You completely lost control, and attacked a woman, a member of staff in her workplace, and hit her in the face and drop-kicked her to the floor as she retreated from you."