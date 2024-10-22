Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London

By Will Conroy

Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed in central London.

Abdul-Latif Pouget, 20, was stabbed near Farringdon Station on Friday before dying of his injuries in hospital on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Oguzcan Dereli, 26, of Alexander Road, Islington, was arrested on Sunday before appearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

Tributes have poured in for Mr Pouget, including from the football club he played for, who have described the 20-year-old as a “lovely young man and well-loved”.

Police were initially called to the scene at Back Hill, Farringdon on Friday evening following reports of a moped crash.

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and when medics were treating Mr Pouget, they found he also had stab wound injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on Monday and his family are now being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Pouget (bottom left) had played for Zaza FC, who compete in the Barnet Sunday Football League, since the age of 14. Picture: Zaza FC

Mr Pouget had played for Zaza FC, who compete in the Barnet Sunday Football League, since the age of 14 and the club’s secretary has spoken of the devastation of his death.

Duygu Ozen has said: “Football was his only ambition. He’s a lovely young man and well-loved by everyone here.”

“This has come as a total shock to us. Abdul’s family are devastated. I spoke to his brother who is away at the moment. It’s not what any relative would expect.

“The whole team is down too. Our manager Deniz is in tears. Up until today we haven’t been able to speak to him. They were very close.

“Abdul never got into arguments during matches. He would calm situations down. Football can be aggressive but he’s never been that sort of person.”

Zaza FC posted a message announcing his death online, saying: “You will be missed but never forgotten. You have captured a place in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

Mr Pouget’s sister replied: “These are amazing photos of my little brother and they mean everything to my family. thank you so much!!”

Superintendent Jack Rowlands, responsible for policing Camden, said: “A young man has tragically died in this incident and our thoughts go out to the victim's friends and family at this terribly sad time.

“We made a quick arrest, and have been able to bring murder charges against the suspect as we accelerate this investigation following the untimely death of the victim.

“We understand a close-knit community is in shock but we are determined to bring justice for the victim's loved ones and continue to support the local neighbourhood as best as we can during this difficult time.”