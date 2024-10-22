Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'

A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A body has been recovered in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

North Yorkshire Police Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox said the body was found by the police underwater search team at about 11.45am on Tuesday in the River Derwent, "close to where Ms Taylor's belongings were recovered".

He said formal identification is yet to take place, but Ms Taylor's family have been informed of this development, and "understandably, they are distressed by today's news".

Ms Taylor, 34, disappeared from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on September 30.

Read more: Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Police searching the River Derwent in Malton for Ms Taylor using sonar equipment. Picture: Alamy

The last CCTV footage recorded of Ms Taylor shows her walking towards a play park close to the River Derwent at 12.30pm that day. A number of her possessions were found in that area.

Searches have been taking place on the river since Ms Taylor was reported missing on October 1.

CCTV footage of Victoria Taylor at 11.53am on the Monday 30 September at Malton Bus Station. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Ms Taylor left her home at 9am on September 30, and was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton, where she purchased several items.

A further sighting was captured at 11.53am at Malton bus station on Railway Street.

Further CCTV footage showed Ms Taylor walking towards the play park on Riverside Walk at 12.30pm.