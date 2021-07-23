Five arrests after violent attack in London supermarket

23 July 2021, 19:03 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 19:12

Police said they were called to Asda on Lavender Hill near Clapham Junction on Thursday evening to reports of a disturbance
Police said they were called to Asda on Lavender Hill near Clapham Junction on Thursday evening to reports of a disturbance. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Five people have been arrested after a violent incident in a London supermarket.

Police said they were called to Asda on Lavender Hill near Clapham Junction at 10.40pm on Thursday to reports of a group of people involved in a disturbance.

Video footage posted on social media shows a female staff member being kicked in the throat and punched in the face by a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume.

Onlookers can be heard shouting at the attackers, with one woman calling out, "oh my God!".

Another clip shows a brawl in the warehouse area of the shop, involving Asda employees and several people wearing costumes.

A person in a wheelchair is seen to be pulled back from the fight, and the man in the Spider-Man costume can be seen hitting people with what appears to be a single crutch.

Read more: Thousands of critical workers freed from 'pingdemic' isolation

Read more: North East asked to wear face masks indoors and get vaccinated amid 'steep' rise in cases

Metropolitan Police officers attended along with London Ambulance Service, and a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a minor injury. A further five people were treated at the scene.

Two men aged 37 and 35, an 18-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, affray and violent disorder.

An Asda spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident which occurred at our Clapham Junction store late last night.

"We do not tolerate any form of violence or abuse towards colleagues or customers and we are working closely with the police in their inquiries."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7883/22Jul.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s father 'plans to take her and Prince Harry to court to see grandchildren'

Read more: Hundreds of flights to Greece and Spain set for this weekend after amber list rules change

The GMB trade union said its members were among those attacked, and representatives were present at the store on Friday to offer support.

Senior organiser Mark Wilkinson said: "GMB cannot condemn strongly enough the actions of these people and we thank the police for their swift action in arriving to help protect our members from further harm.

"The video footage is absolutely horrifying and we are offering whatever support is necessary to any members who were affected during the incident."

He added: "Sadly, GMB is all too aware that whilst Clapham Junction is an extreme example, attacks on retail workers are on the increase. Parliament needs to act now to toughen the law."

It comes just weeks after MPs urged ministers to make attacks on shop staff a specific criminal offence, amid a "shocking rise" in incidents over the last five years.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Win for Jolie as court disqualifies private judge in Pitt divorce case
India Landslide

Death toll passes 100 after landslides and flooding sparked by India monsoon
Building Collapse Miami

Firefighters end search and rescue at site of Florida apartment block collapse
The North East has seen a steep rise in Covid infections, authorities said

North East asked to wear face masks indoors and get vaccinated amid 'steep' rise in cases
Haiti President Killed

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

Networks across England will see cancellations and line closures as high numbers of staff are told to isolate

Train timetables reduced and tube lines closed as 'pinged' staff self-isolate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament
'I'd have to change busses' amongst excuses from young people not getting jabbed, says vaccinator

Young people 'can't be bothered' to get Covid jab, says vaccinator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London