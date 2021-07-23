Meghan Markle’s father 'plans to take her and Prince Harry to court to see grandchildren'

Thomas Markle wants to take legal action to see his grandchildren, Archie - pictured and Lilibet. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thomas Markle has said he intends to take daughter Meghan and Prince Harry to court so he can meet his grandchildren.

In an interview with Fox News, Thomas Markle 77, claimed the couple made "mistakes" in the way their son Archie, 2, and newborn girl Lilibet are being raised.

Speaking from his home in Mexico, Mr Markle said: ""I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future."

He also said he wants Lilibet to be baptised: "I'd like to take this opportunity to ask Her Majesty the Queen, the British family, the royal family, to allow Lily to receive her baptism and first christening at the Queen's church.

"Archie and Lily are small children, they are not politics, they're not pawns, not part of the game.""And they're also Royals. They're also entitled to the same rights as any other royal."

Mr Markle has had a difficult relationship with his daughter ever since before the royal wedding when he struck a deal with a paparazzi photographer to stage photos.

He pulled out of walking Meghan down the aisle at the ceremony after suffering a heart attack, with Prince Charles taking his place.

He has said he fears he will never get to meet Archie, 2, or baby Lilibet.

Mr Markle also had strong words to say about Prince Harry's recently announced memoir.

He suggested that "after three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey", the Prince would not 'have too much more to tell".

Harry's memoir is due to come out next year, promising to be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life.

It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, including his time in the military, marriage and fatherhood.

Harry said the memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House, will be written "not as the prince" he was, but as the man he has "become".

He said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The book is expected to be released in late 2022 and will be published in print and digital formats in the US by the Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada.

It will be published in the UK by Transworld, an imprint of Penguin Random House.