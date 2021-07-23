North East asked to wear face masks indoors and get vaccinated amid 'steep' rise in cases

23 July 2021, 17:35 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 17:37

The North East has seen a steep rise in Covid infections, authorities said
The North East has seen a steep rise in Covid infections, authorities said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Residents in the North East of England have been asked to wear a face covering indoors and get tested regularly amid a steep rise in Covid cases.

The Government has designated the region an "enhanced response area", meaning it will get more support in tackling outbreaks.

No new restrictions have been imposed but a statement from Newcastle Council, on behalf of North East council leaders, said everyone is asked to "continue to act carefully and responsibly".

They have been asked to wear face coverings indoors, especially when it is crowded, and on public transport, as well as wash their hands regularly and meet people outdoors or in well ventilated rooms.

The Government said they should "consider minimising the number, proximity and duration of social contacts".

Read more: Eight week gap between Pfizer jabs is 'sweet spot' - study

Read more: Party-goers celebrate end of lockdown as nightclubs reopen from midnight

Durham, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland, Newcastle Upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, and the Tees Valley will all be part of the designated area.

Regular tests, even when people aren't showing Covid symptoms, are recommended, and residents have been urged to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

The measures broadly reflect Government advice for all of England, despite most of the coronavirus laws having ended on July 19.

The extra support includes the option of extra testing, logistical support to deliver vaccines, and more help for public health campaigns - similar to what has been deployed in Bedford and parts of the North West this year.

The North East authorities' statement said: "Covid-19 restrictions may have been lifted, but from Monday the whole North East will receive additional government support as an Enhanced Response Area following a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the area, serving as a sobering reminder that we all still have a responsibility to make sure we continue to do our bit.

"The last 18 months have tested all of us, and we are grateful to everybody for your immense efforts in helping to protect your friends, families, and others from the virus.

"While restrictions have now eased we must remember that the virus is still with us and cases continue to rise and councils, the NHS and other public services are under pressure.

"We must all continue to be cautious as we take the next step on the roadmap and carry on looking out for one another, not least our frontline workers who we all rely on.

"That is why we are continuing to ask people to help keep the North East open and to protect others."

Public Health Minister Jo Churchill said: "By working in lockstep with local authorities and directors of public health, this additional support should help turn the tide on these growing case numbers and extend the wall of protection that vaccines is creating across the country."

Support will be scaled back in Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, the Liverpool City Region and Warrington.

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Landslide

Death toll passes 100 after landslides and flooding sparked by India monsoon
Building Collapse Miami

Firefighters end search and rescue at site of Florida apartment block collapse
Haiti President Killed

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

Networks across England will see cancellations and line closures as high numbers of staff are told to isolate

Train timetables reduced and tube lines closed as 'pinged' staff self-isolate
Western Wildfires

Crews make progress on Oregon wildfire

Suhail Shaheen

Taliban says Afghan president must go in order to reach peace deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament
'I'd have to change busses' amongst excuses from young people not getting jabbed, says vaccinator

Young people 'can't be bothered' to get Covid jab, says vaccinator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London