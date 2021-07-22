Breaking News

Govt reveals list of workers who can avoid self-isolation if told to quarantine

Employees in food supply are amongst those who may be able to avoid quarantine after concerns about the impact of self-isolation on supermarket stock. Picture: Alamy Live News

By Daisy Stephens

The Government has released a list of 16 sectors where employees may be able to avoid self-isolation if they are told to quarantine by the NHS Covid app.

The new rules will apply to fully-vaccinated workers - meaning they had their second dose more than 14 days ago - in the following areas:

Energy

Civil nuclear

Digital infrastructure

Food production and supply

Waste

Water

Veterinary medicines

Essential chemicals

Essential transport

Medicines

Medical devices

Clinical consumable supplies

Emergency services

Border control

Essential defence outputs

Local government

There may be some "exceptional" circumstances where a role meets the criteria but is not on the list, in which case the employer is advised to contact the relevant department where queries will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

The guidance also stresses the process "will not cover all or in most cases even the majority of workers in critical sectors", suggesting that, for example, while people in crucial railway signalling roles could be covered by the exemption, it was less likely to be applied to individual drivers.

The news comes amid concern about dwindling supermarket stock as a result of high levels of self-isolation amongst supply chain staff.

It has also been announced that daily testing will be rolled out to critical workplaces in the food supply chain to free up contacts who would otherwise be self-isolating.

"Throughout this global pandemic, workers in our food and drink sectors have overcome enormous challenges and done everything they can to keep our shelves stocked and our fridges full,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

"As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk."

The new process for these 16 sectors will allow critical workers to carry on with their jobs even if identified as a contact of a coronavirus case, and is only intended to run until August 16, when a wider relaxation for fully vaccinated contacts is set to take effect.

Individuals identified as contacts should only attend work in "critical elements of national infrastructure" and if their absence "would be likely to lead to the loss or compromise of this infrastructure" resulting in a "major detrimental impact" on the delivery of essential services or a significant impact on national security.

Where employers believe the self-isolation of certain key employees as contacts would result in serious disruption to critical services, they have been asked to contact the relevant Government department.

They will need to give the number of people they wish to leave isolation, the roles these people need to perform, what the impact of their isolation would be and when that impact would occur.

If the request is approved, the employer will receive a letter naming the workers who are exempt. You will not be exempt from isolation unless your employer has this letter with your name on.

Anyone working in the above sectors who tests positive for Covid-19, or experiences symptoms, will not qualify for the exemption and must self-isolate as normal.

The changes in self-isolation rules for some workers were announced in response to an increasing number of people being told to isolate by the NHS Covid app - coined the 'pingdemic'.

Over 600,000 alerts were sent from the app last week - a record number, and one that was resulting in increasing disruption to businesses.

From August 16 the rules will change for the general population, with fully-jabbed adults not needing to isolate after this date unless they test positive for Covid-19 or show symptoms.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC on Thursday that No10 was still planning on maintaining self-isolation rules until the 16 August.

"I think that we can stick to August 16," he said.

"We wanted to lift restrictions on 19 July and there was clear evidence to suggest that that was a good idea.

"But we also wanted to have a precaution in terms of protecting our people. So I think that self-isolation, once you’re pinged, makes complete sense."

"These restrictions aren’t going to last forever."