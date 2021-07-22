Labour MP told to leave Commons after claiming Boris Johnson lied 'over and over again'

22 July 2021, 16:45

By Will Taylor

A Labour MP has been asked to leave the House of Commons after she refused to withdraw her claims that Boris Johnson "lied to the House and the country over and over again".

Dawn Butler was asked to leave for the rest of the day after insisting that it was unfair to punish those who called out falsehoods.

She claimed the PM had not been truthful with a number claims, including his statement that Covid vaccines had "severed" the link between new cases and deaths, as opposed to having weakened it.

"Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country," Ms Butler told the Commons.

Read more: Labour piles on the pressure over rules for people double jabbed outside the UK

Read more: 'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day

"The Prime Minister said we have severed the link between infection and serious disease and death.

"Not only is this not true, madame deputy speaker, but it is dangerous and it is dangerous to lie in the pandemic.

"And I'm disappointed that the Prime Minister has not come to the house to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again."

Dawn Butler was asked to leave the Commons
Dawn Butler was asked to leave the Commons. Picture: Alamy

Temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins asked Ms Butler to "reflect on her words" and "perhaps correct the record".

But Ms Butler continued: "What would you rather, a weakened leg or a severed leg - at the end of the day the Prime Minister has lied to this House time and time again and it's funny that we get in trouble in this place for calling out the lie rather than the person lying."

She added: "I've reflected on my words and somebody needs to tell the truth in this House, that the Prime Minister has lied."

Ms Cummins then asked Ms Butler to "withdraw immediately", which the Brent Central MP complied with.

While deaths have not risen sharply like in previous waves of coronavirus, the widely-used term to describe vaccines' effect on Covid fatalities is that it has "weakened" the connection between infection and death.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson claps for the NHS in the first national lockdown in 2020

Government says 3 per cent pay rise will come out of NHS budget
Virus Outbreak Asia

Death rates soar in south-east Asia as virus wave spreads

Prospective Exeter University students have been offered a cash bursary and free accommodation if they defer a medicine course

Exeter University offers students £10,000 and free accommodation for deferring medicine course
The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the Markleeville community of Alpine County, California

California wildfires cross into Nevada, prompting evacuations
Italy Venice UNESCO

Venice avoids designation as Unesco heritage site in danger

Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s jailed ex-leader Zuma to attend brother’s funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

E-scooters a 'fatal free-for-all' Tory Peer tells LBC

E-scooters a 'fatal free-for-all' which 'ruin lives', says Tory Peer
James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'

James O'Brien's powerful message to those blaming empty shelves on 'pingdemic'
Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'byelaw'

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'bylaw'
The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'
No vaccine passports for TfL services

Sadiq Khan 'not in favour' of vaccine passports for TfL services
The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London