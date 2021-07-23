Exclusive

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament

23 July 2021, 11:32

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"Thank goodness I had my bag with me," Dawn Butler reveals she "had to leave Parliament straight away," following comments about the PM.

Yesterday, Labour MP Dawn Butler was asked to leave the House of Commons for the remainder of the day after refusing to withdraw claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "lied to the House and the country over and over again".

LBC's James O'Brien asked the MP if she knew she would face sanction for breaking the rule of parliamentary etiquette which mean members cannot call another member a liar.

"Well I had to leave the chamber, and Parliament," the MP revealed before she joked it was a good thing she had her bag with her.

She also told LBC she was "escorted" off the Parliamentary estate.

Ms Butler was told to withdraw from the chamber by temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins following her remarks in a Commons debate.

Ms Butler told MPs: "Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House and the country over and over again."

She highlighted disputed claims made by the Prime Minister, adding: "It's dangerous to lie in a pandemic.

"I am disappointed the Prime Minister has not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again."

