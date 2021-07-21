‘Pingdemic’: Government under pressure to relax isolation rules for retail workers

Increasing numbers of people are being told to isolate as restrictions ease, sparking concerns over retail supply chains. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Government is falling under increasing pressure to relax isolation rules for retail workers amid concerns over supply chains and empty supermarket shelves.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has urged the Government to ensure staff in stores and suppliers should be allowed to work even if they are told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app.

"The ongoing 'pingdemic' is putting increasing pressure on retailers' ability to maintain opening hours and keep shelves stocked,” said Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the BRC.

Mr Opie said the government needed to “act fast” and ensure that workers who have either been double vaccinated or can show a negative test are exempt from self-isolation to “ensure there is no disruption to the public's ability to get food and other goods”.

He added: “With community cases soaring, the number of healthy retail staff having to self-isolate is rising fast, disrupting retail operations."

In the face of widespread criticism from businesses over staff shortages, the Prime Minister announced a plan for a "small number" of critical workers to be able to continue going into work.

But he faced calls to clarify who would be eligible, after a Government statement said it would not be a "blanket exemption for any sector or role".

No 10 was unable to say how many people the Government will approve for the loosened rules, ahead of the full relaxation for everyone who is double-jabbed on August 16.

But it was not expected to reach the high tens of thousands, raising questions over whether supermarket workers would benefit.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The first exemptions I understand have already been given in some critical sectors, that work is going on given the urgency. That's in both wider sectors and the NHS as well."

He said employers should contact the suitable Government department to request exemptions.

"It's not a blanket exemption and my understanding is we're not going to be producing a list covering individual sectors, these business-critical areas will be able to apply for exemptions to their host departments," the spokesman said.

Asked specifically about supermarket workers, he said: "We're not seeking to draw lines specifically around who or who is not exempt.

"What's important is to make sure critical services are able to function and get that balance right between requiring people to isolate... but also making sure critical services can function."

The BRC previously called for clarity on who would be exempt and said retail workers and suppliers should be included for the "vital role" they have played in the pandemic.

"While it is good that Government recognises the problems that are being created by an overzealous track and trace system, it remains unclear who will be covered under the new list of critical workers,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

"With community cases soaring, the number of healthy retail staff having to self-isolate is rising fast, threatening to disrupt retail operations, and potentially close shops or distribution centres."