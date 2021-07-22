Live

Covid app ping live updates: Shoppers warned not to panic buy goods

By Asher McShane

Shops are facing growing difficulties in keeping shelves stocked due to staff shortages due to the Covid-19 pingdemic.

Iceland has said it had closed 'a number of stores' after 1,000 members of staff - 4% of its workforce - were 'pinged'.

The chain has also warned people not to stockpile goods when they go shopping.

BP has also said it has had to temporarily close some of its stations due to a petrol and diesel supply problem caused by a shortage of lorry drivers who were also pinged.

Co-op and Sainsbury's also issued updates to shoppers, with Co-op warning of "some patchy disruption to our deliveries."

The chief executive of the British Retail Consortium has warned that some food retailers will be forced to close stores because of the number of staff being told to self-isolate by the NHS app.

Follow all the latest on the pingdemic in shops and supermarket shortages in our live blog below.