Weather causes chaos as extreme heat and hailstones the size of golf balls hit UK

21 July 2021, 14:19

Temperatures could reach 33C on Friday
Temperatures could reach 33C on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Across the UK, unusual weather events are being reported as the UK swelters under extreme heat.

The Met Office has this week issued amber warnings for extreme heat. One alert has been issued for Northern Ireland, and a second for the south west, south and central Wales and parts of the West Midlands.

When the warnings were first issued on Monday, it was the first time that the Met Office had issued an "extreme" heat warning.

The warnings will remain in place until 23:59 on Friday in Northern Ireland and 23:59 on Thursday in the south west, Wales and the Midlands.

Temperatures have soared across much of England this week, hitting highs of 32.2C at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Public Health England have issued a heatwave health alert which has now been extended until Friday as the country continues to suffer from hot weather.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland set a new temperature record on Sunday as temperatures of 31.2C were recorded in County Down. But this record could fall once again later this week with further hot weather forecast, as temperatures could reach 33C in the UK on Friday.

In Somerset, the extreme temperatures have caused some roads to start melting, affecting areas across Exmoor.

Somerset County Council’s highway staff tweeted to alert drivers to the issue. "The blistering heat has caused some roads to melt (yes, melt). We are doing all we can to protect the roads.

"We will continue to monitor the situation over the next few days."

Roads in Somerset have melted under extreme heat
Roads in Somerset have melted under extreme heat. Picture: Somerset Council

However, while many people are struggling with the heat, on Tuesday night huge hailstones fell over parts of the East of England that were the "size of golf balls".

Leicestershire was worst hit by the hailstorms, where cars and windows were damaged by the downfall. Images on social media showed some hailstones to be over 4cm in diameter.

At the same time, roads and houses flooded as torrential downpours hit eastern England, causing traffic disruption as major roads, including the A6, were closed or blocked by floodwater.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the south of England over the weekend.

Due to climate change, the frequency of heat events and extreme weather such as this has increased in recent years.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netherlands Europe Floods

Hard-hit Dutch town faces a 400 million euro flood damage bill
Breaking News

Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers 'slashed'
Hungary LGBT Law

Hungary calls for ballot to defend LGBT law opposed by EU

Keir Starmer has gone into self-isolation

Keir Starmer self-isolating after his child tests positive for Covid
The UK and EU have clashed over the Northern Ireland protocol

'We cannot go on as we are': EU to 'find new path' over Northern Ireland
Lam Man-chung gives a thumbs-up gesture in the offices of the Apple Daily last month when the paper was forced to close

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'
Nick asked the minister three times

Minister fails to answer Nick Ferrari's question three times

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters
Nurses' pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC

NHS pay rise needed to solve 'unsustainable' staffing gaps, nurse tells LBC
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London