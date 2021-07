Breaking News

NHS staff to receive 3 per cent pay rise

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

NHS staff in England will receive a 3 per cent pay rise backdated to April 2021, the Government has announced.

Staff including nurses, paramedics, consultants, and dentists in England will receive the raise after the government accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) and the Review Body for Doctors’ and Dentists’ Renumeration (DDRB).

This story is being updated.