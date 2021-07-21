James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

21 July 2021, 14:40

By Fiona Jones

James O'Brien responded after Dominic Cummings admitted that Boris Johnson was the best politician to get Brexit over the line, despite him "not being the right person to run the country."

It comes after the former aide made a series of explosive accusations on Tuesday against the Prime Minister, including his belief that Boris Johnson "is not fit" to be in his position, and that he considered ousting the PM after the election landslide.

These are not the first allegations the former aide has levelled against Boris Johnson; in May 2021 during the inquiry into the early handling of the pandemic, he said the Government "failed" to tackle Covid and "tens of thousands died unnecessarily."

Read more: Dominic Cummings: The key quotes from Boris Johnson's ex-adviser

Cummings said of Johnson last night, "He doesn't have a plan, he doesn't know how to be Prime Minister, and we only got him in there because we had to solve a certain problem, not because he was the right person to be running the country."

Read more: 'We cannot go on as we are': UK Brexit minister urges EU to 'find new path' over Northern Ireland

James said of Brexit: "Nothing desirable is deliverable, and nothing deliverable is desirable. That is Brexit in a nutshell.

"Boris Johnson is only the only politician in the country who, by the end of 2019, could still persuasively and publicly pretend otherwise. Theresa May had tried, she'd crashed and burned in the most spectacular of fashion.

"We needed the mother of all snake oil salesmen, we needed the most duplicitous, the most dishonest, the most disingenuous high profile politician that we've since the Second World War. That's the only way you were going to get this next stage of the con over the line."

James found it "almost unbelievable" that the Prime Minister's own former aide is "dropping these truth bombs": "If we're both seeing it from the same angle, it's almost certainly true."

"Johnson was the only politician who could gets this nonsense over the line... the man who put Boris Johnson in to Downing Street thinks he's so supremely unfit for purpose, within weeks of him arriving they were talking about getting rid of him."

Reflecting on the various consequences of Brexit, he said, "Did you know if every single person who's crossed the English Channel in a dinghy in the last two years was to immediately train as a lorry driver, we'd still be about 85,000 shy of the numbers we're going to need post-Brexit."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'

3 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

11 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller over jab passports

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller condemning Covid passports

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman was stopped from flying after referring to an employee as a "b***h"

US airline employee refuses travel to customer for rudeness and not wearing a mask
Three people have been arrested after two police officers were injured.

Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers 'slashed'
Keir Starmer has gone into self-isolation

Keir Starmer self-isolating after his child tests positive for Covid
Roads in Somerset have melted under extreme heat

Weather causes chaos as extreme heat and hailstones the size of golf balls hit UK
The UK and EU have clashed over the Northern Ireland protocol

'We cannot go on as we are': EU to 'find new path' over Northern Ireland
Nine in 10 people in the UK are likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, figures have shown.

Nine in 10 Brits likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS says
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs

PMQs: Boris Johnson is a 'super spreader of confusion', Starmer says
Boris Johnson will face this week's PMQs from self-isolation

Watch again: Boris Johnson faces PMQs from self-isolation

Nick Ferrari grilled the minister over 'pings' before weddings

Minister urges people to isolate when pinged ‘even if their wedding's the next day’
Nick asked the minister three times

Minister fails to answer Nick Ferrari's question three times