'Their presents will stay under the tree': Dad of boys killed in Sutton fire faces Christmas without them

Four boys died in the fire. Picture: Facebook

By Will Taylor

Four boys who were killed in a house fire will have their presents left under the Christmas tree, their father has said in a heartbreaking tribute.

Four-year-olds Kyson and Bryson and three-year-olds Leyton and Logan died in a fire in Sutton, South London, last week.

Dalton Hoath, their father, said he could still hear them say "Daddy, I love you" and will refer to Christmas Day as December 25 in the wake of the deaths.

He described them as "loving, kind, caring, unique boys" and told ITV News gifts including trainers, clothes and superhero figures would stay unwrapped.

A 27-year-old woman was bailed to appear at a South London police station in January.

"I've got Christmas presents sat under the tree for them but where they're not going to enjoy them. I feel like I should donate them maybe to a hospital or a charity, so that some children somewhere will get to use them and that will make my sons proud," he said.

A 27-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of child neglect was bailed to return to a South London police station next month.

Mr Hoath said: "Bryson, he was the first one born. He had a cute little birthmark on his face and he was just so clever.

"Kyson, he was just such a gentle soul. He was so shy but so outgoing at the same time, he was so beautiful.

"The younger two, they were more boisterous and would play fight with each other, and do sword fights, Nerf guns, they liked all stuff like that, same as Logan, but they all liked superheroes, that's the one thing they shared together, they used to love dressing up and playing with each other and just pretending to be all of these superheroes. It was just lovely."