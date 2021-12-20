Mother of four boys killed in house fire says she'll 'never get over' the loss

20 December 2021, 09:30 | Updated: 20 December 2021, 09:43

Twins Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, died last week
Twins Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, died last week. Picture: Facebook

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The mother of four boys who were killed in a house fire in south London has said the boys were 'her world' and she will "never get over" the deaths.

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, died in the fire after being left alone at their home in Sutton last week.

The blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

Deveca Rose, 27, told The Times: "Bryson, Kyson, Logan and Leyton were my boys, they were my babies, they were my life, they were my world."

She added: "I can’t get over it, I’ll never get over it."

The Metropolitan Police said yesterday a 27-year-old woman who was arrested after the incident had been bailed.

She had been detained on suspicion of child neglect and will return to a south London police station in mid-January.

Tributes left at the scene of the fire in Sutton, south London
Tributes left at the scene of the fire in Sutton, south London. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, policing commander for Croydon, Bromley and Sutton Police, said last week: "Local detectives continue to investigate and will be working with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade to determine what caused the fire and to investigate any other relevant matters.

"We will continue to work with the local authority and the wider community to support local residents as they come to terms with this tragic loss."

The boys' father Dalton Hoath described them as "bright, caring, loveable boys".

Mr Hoath said in a statement on Friday that he and his family were "utterly devastated".

"They will be forever in my heart and thoughts," he said.

