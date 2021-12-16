'We are numb with sadness': Four children die in south London house fire

Firefighters at the scene in Sutton on Thursday night. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Four children have died in a house fire in south London.

London Fire Brigade commissioner Andy Roe said the deaths have "left everyone numb with profound sadness".

The fire happened at a mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday evening.

It had swept over the entire ground floor of the property by the time firefighters had arrived.

The crews were called just before 7pm and firefighters brought the four children out of the property.

They were given CPR before being taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Emergency services at the scene in Sutton. Picture: Alamy

The Met Police said the children are believed to have been related. Their next-of-kin have been informed.

It took one-and-a-half hours for the fire to be brought under control, with eight fire engines and 60 firefighters having attended.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, with an investigation set to be launched.

Commissioner Mr Roe said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.

"Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property. They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care."

Mr Roe added all crew members on the scene will be "offered counselling as a priority".