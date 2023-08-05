Teacher, 74, faces 600 years in jail for repeated sexual abuse of teenage boy, 14, in basement of private school

Anne Nelson-Koche faces up to 600 years behind bars. Picture: Monroe County Jail

By Jenny Medlicott

A former teacher at a private school in Wisconsin could face a 600 year sentence for repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted on 25 counts linked to the sexual assaults which took place between 2016 and 2017.

The teacher, who was aged 67 at the time of the assaults, would take the boy down to the basement in the private school based in Tomah, Wisconsin to abuse him.

She was convicted at Monroe County Court after five hours of jury deliberations, following a three-day trial.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said she faces a sentence of up to six hundred years behind bars for her crimes.

She will be sentenced on October 27.

Prosecutors requested Nelson-Koch was remanded to custody before her conviction, but she was granted bail with a GPS monitoring instead.

“The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man,” prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles said.

“He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

“We could not have achieved this outcome without the victim’s strength and Investigator Sloan’s dedication and thorough investigation.”