Teen arrested after child is stabbed near primary school

21 June 2021, 20:09

Parents were advised that security at West Park Academy primary school was being tightened following the incident at lunchtime.
Children at Wyvern Academy secondary school were also kept under tight security after a stabbing at a nearby Primary school. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

A teenager has been arrested after a youth was stabbed, causing two schools in Darlington to go into lockdown.

Durham Police confirmed that a 15-year-old had been arrested, several hours after the stabbing.

The force said the victim, who is in his mid-teens, was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, suffering from stab wounds.

A spokesman said it was believed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The air ambulance attended the scene on Collingsway, local councillors said.

A message from West Park Academy was shared on Facebook and said: "We have been notified by the police that there is a serious ongoing incident in West Park.

"We are currently in lockdown and all children are safe. We will not allow any children to leave the school without an adult (not an older sibling).

"Please pick up as normal with an adult. Top gate is locked."

Children at Wyvern Academy secondary school were also kept under tight security.

The councillors for Brinkburn and Faverdale Facebook page said: "There is currently a serious ongoing incident within our ward in the West Park area with police and air ambulance in attendance.

"Due to this incident, Wyvern School is on lockdown and children need to be collected from school.

"Please be aware of necessary police activity and stay safe."

