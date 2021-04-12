Breaking News

'Multiple' victims reported at high school shooting in Tennessee

Multiple victims have been reported at a school shooting in Knoxville. Picture: Knoxville Police Department

By Will Taylor

Multiple victims have been reported at a high school shooting in Tennessee, including a police officer.

Police are at the scene in Knoxville, and the department said the investigation remains active and urged residents to avoid the area.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said it took place at Austin-East Magnet High School.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," he added.

Updates to follow.