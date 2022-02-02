Man, 24, arrested after four teenage girls sexually assaulted in space of one month

2 February 2022, 15:59

The four girls were attacked across the Thamesmead area
The four girls were attacked across the Thamesmead area. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after four girls were attacked across the course of a month in Greenwich.

Police were first told about a 13-year-old girl who got off a bus in Crossway, South East London, on December 16 and was followed by a man who sexually touched her before running away when she screamed.

On January 12, a 16-year-old girl was walking on Poplar Place when she was approached by a man who asked her for directions before pushing her against a fence and sexually touching her.

He ran off after she screamed.

A day later, on January 13, a 17-year-old girl was followed off a bus by a man in Artillery Place, SE28.

He followed her to a property nearby and grabbed the back of her leg, which made her fall.

He sexually touched her but fled when she shouted for help.

Then on Tuesday, January 18, a 16-year-old girl walking in Kentlea Road was approached by a man who asked for directions before sexually touching her as she tried to walk away. He later escaped.

Officers think the incidents could be linked and want to speak to anyone else who has information.

Detective Inspector John Millward, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is progressing but we would continue to ask members of the public to remain vigilant.

The Safer Transport team is carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

The man, aged 24, who was arrested has been bailed to return in early March.

DI Millward said: "You will continue to see extra officers in our open spaces. Anyone with information should speak to them or contact us by calling 101 with CAD reference 2916/21JAN22 or Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."

