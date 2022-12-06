The Pogues' Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife says star remains 'frustrated' at ill health

The Pogues singer, Shane MacGowan, has been admitted to hospital. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has been rushed to hospital, with his wife describing the singer as being “frustrated” at the latest in a string of admissions.

The 64-year-old Fairytale In New York singer, who has been suffering from ill-health in recent years, broke his pelvis in 2015, leaving him wheelchair-bound and with ongoing mobility issues.

Alerting fans to the news on Twitter, McGowan’s wife, writer Victoria Mary Clarke, asked fans to “please send prayers and healing vibes”.

“[MacGowan is] in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap”, added Clarke.

It’s the latest in a string of hospitalisations for the Irish hitmaker.

Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4TUCHCVOq — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 5, 2022

The singer was admitted to hospital last Friday, December 2, according to his partner, who remains hopeful he’ll be discharged later this week.

Describing the hitmaker as being “a bit frustrated” at the situation, she added: “he wants to get out”.

MacGowan spent nine years as the lead singer and songwriter of The Pogues, with the band reforming as a touring band between 2001 and 2014.

The Pogues singer, Shane MacGowan, with wife Victoria Mary Clarke. Picture: LBC / Alamy

2015 saw the singer receive dental implants following medical complications stemming from years of substance abuse.

Openly describing how he began drinking at the age of five when his family gave him two bottles of stout to help him sleep, he entered rehab at the age of 17 when he became addicted to valium.

In spite of the news, Clarke told fans not to get "too worried" about the hospitalisation, and assured them that "he'll be fine".