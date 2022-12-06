‘I know we will see each other again’: John Travolta pays tribute to Kirstie Alley after star’s death aged 71

6 December 2022, 05:51 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 09:28

Kirstie Alley has died aged 71 after a battle with cancer
Kirstie Alley has died aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

John Travolta has led tributes to actress Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at the age of 71.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sharing a picture on Instagram of them together, Travolta wrote: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had.

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Kelsey Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane, said, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

The family of the Cheers actress said she was an "amazing mother and grandmother" as stars left tributes on social media.

Ms Alley began appearing on the NBC show in 1987, playing bar manager Howe until the series' conclusion in 1993, netting an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance in 1991.

Her family's statement said: "To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Ms Alley, from Kansas, also appeared in the TV film David’s Mother, for which she bagged a second Emmy, and would be nominated for the award again for The Last Don, a 1997 crime drama.

Ms Alley won awards for her TV work
Ms Alley won awards for her TV work. Picture: Alamy

She also had film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Sibling Rivalry, It Takes Two and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

She would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

Her appearance in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 propelled her onto contemporary British TV screens.

Read more: Amber Heard demands new trial months after $10m defamation verdict, claiming original case excluded therapy notes

She finished second in the reality show, behind winner Ryan Thomas from Coronation Street.

The actress married twice, first to a high school boyfriend and then to Parker Stevenson, the Baywatch actor.

The couple adopted William True in 1992 and Lille Price in 1995.

John Travolta was among those to pay tribute to the star
John Travolta was among those to pay tribute to the star. Picture: Alamy

Ms Alley was raised as a Methodist but became a Scientologist in 1979, using a drug treatment programme run by the church for her cocaine addiction.

Fellow Scientologist John Travolta, who appeared with her in the 1989 rom-com Look Who's Talking and its two sequels, said: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had.

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Kelsey Grammar, her Cheers co-star, said: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred with Ms Alley in comedy horror series Scream Queens, said: "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died.

"She was a great comic foil in Scream Queens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.

"We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian base

Russian airfield hit a day after drone strikes on bases

Albania

EU and Western Balkans seek to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

Jiang Zemin floral tribute

Late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin hailed in memorial service

Union bosses have been accused of "holding the country to ransom"

RMT accused of ‘holding country to ransom’ as new Christmas train strike announced

Missile launch on TV screen

North Korea orders artillery drills following South’s military exercise

Raheem Sterling left the World Cup to return home for his family

Raheem Sterling 'will not return to World Cup until his family is safe'

Ketty Nivyabandi

Amnesty International Canada claims it was hacked by Beijing

The Pogues singer, Shane MacGowan, has been admitted to hospital

The Pogues' Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife says star remains 'frustrated' at ill health

Breaking
Camila Rose Burns is fighting for life in hospital (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap both died from Strep A (centre)

Girl, five, dies after falling severely ill with Strep A as death toll reaches nine

Elon Musk criticised Donald Trump's latest outburst

Elon Musk blasts Donald Trump's call for 'termination' of US constitution days after unbanning him on Twitter

Jakarta

Adultery becomes a punishable offence in Indonesia’s criminal code

Injured people

Deadly roadside bombing hits bus carrying workers in Afghanistan

Michael Gove has watered down housebuilding plans

Michael Gove climbs down on housebuilding plans after 'more than 100 Tory MPs' threaten rebellion

Vandalism on cars in Manchester

Vandals smash windows and graffiti 'MOVE' in yellow spray paint in row over pavement parking

Lady Gaga

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

Farm Lane in Slough

Man who dumped rotting meat and animal carcasses down residential road fined more than £13,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

French writer and activist Dominique Lapierre holds a copy of his book on the Bhopal gas tragedy, in Bhopal, India, in 2009

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

1

Robotic dog Dave lands 'job' at Heathrow as firms look to improve safety and efficiency on construction projects
Simeon Greenaway-Robbins

Rugby referee cleared of raping teenage girl in Cardiff Castle grounds after CCTV showed her 'kissing him'
Stock image of someone practising parkour (left) and Benidorm on the Costa Blanca (right)

Boy, 11, dies after plunging 50ft from hotel roof while doing parkour

Municipal workers disinfect dead pelicans on San Pedro beach in Lima, Peru

Pelicans dying as bird flu outbreak spreads to Venezuela

Nasa’s Orion spacecraft flies past the moon on Monday December 5 2022

Nasa capsule flies over Apollo landing sites as it heads home

1

RMT confirm extra strikes over festive period with industrial action planned on Christmas eve
Camila Rose Burns (left) Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (right) and Hanna Roap (centre).

An eighth child has died after Strep A infection, as parents are warned to look out for symptoms
Gordon Brown has said the government is the worst in living memory

Tory government is 'most corrupt for at least a century', says Gordon Brown as he unveils sweeping reforms
French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects during a ceremony at the Camp des Milles memorial site in Aix-en-Provence, southern France

‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TOM

'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

power

'When someone holds your career in their hands, what do you do?': Caller says uni tutor pestered her friend for sex
shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty questions UK's 'very strange' need to create a divide between the North and South
James O'Brien praises Keir Starmer’s plan to reform the House of Lords

James O'Brien applauds Keir Starmer putting 'principle' over 'pragmatism' in House of Lords reform plan
Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

James care homes

James O'Brien lambasts Matt Hancock for 'egregious' attempt to evade blame for Covid deaths
nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses
Raise wages NHS

'A country full of hypocrites!': Caller rages over refusal to raise wages in public service
Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit