‘I know we will see each other again’: John Travolta pays tribute to Kirstie Alley after star’s death aged 71

Kirstie Alley has died aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

John Travolta has led tributes to actress Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at the age of 71.

The family of the Cheers actress said she was an "amazing mother and grandmother" as stars left tributes on social media.

Ms Alley began appearing on the NBC show in 1987, playing bar manager Howe until the series' conclusion in 1993, netting an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance in 1991.

Her family's statement said: "To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Ms Alley, from Kansas, also appeared in the TV film David’s Mother, for which she bagged a second Emmy, and would be nominated for the award again for The Last Don, a 1997 crime drama.

Ms Alley won awards for her TV work. Picture: Alamy

She also had film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Sibling Rivalry, It Takes Two and Drop Dead Gorgeous.

She would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

Her appearance in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 propelled her onto contemporary British TV screens.

She finished second in the reality show, behind winner Ryan Thomas from Coronation Street.

The actress married twice, first to a high school boyfriend and then to Parker Stevenson, the Baywatch actor.

The couple adopted William True in 1992 and Lille Price in 1995.

John Travolta was among those to pay tribute to the star. Picture: Alamy

Ms Alley was raised as a Methodist but became a Scientologist in 1979, using a drug treatment programme run by the church for her cocaine addiction.

Fellow Scientologist John Travolta, who appeared with her in the 1989 rom-com Look Who's Talking and its two sequels, said: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had.

"I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Kelsey Grammar, her Cheers co-star, said: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred with Ms Alley in comedy horror series Scream Queens, said: "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died.

"She was a great comic foil in Scream Queens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.

"We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."