The Strand closed after man in his twenties 'collapses and dies' in early hours of the morning

At this stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained. Picture: LBC

By Jenny Medlicott

A man in his twenties has died on one of central London's most famous roads in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to The Strand just before 1am on Thursday after receiving reports of man who collapsed.

A Met spokesman said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite the efforts of the emergency services the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene."

The neighbouring station Charing Cross was temporarily closed following the incident.

An investigation has been opened to determine what happened but at this stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained.

Work is ongoing to identify the man and inform his next of kin.

The Strand remains closed to traffic as the scene remains in place and the investigation continues.

TFL reported that buses 9, 15, 23, 26, 87, 91 and 139 were on diversion.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue," the Met spokesman added.