Suspect found dead after three police officers killed in France

A man who shot dead three police officers and wounded a fourth in central France has been found dead.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed in a tweet that the suspect was found dead following the incident.

Sources in the public prosecutor's office told AFP the officers were shot dead in Puy-de-Dome in central France on Wednesday.

The police officers, who were responding to a call over domestic violence, were shot by a 48-year-old man as they attempted to rescue a woman.

One officer was fatally shot and another injured before the suspect set fire to his house.

The man later fired again as reinforcements arrived, killing two, the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Firefighters attended to try to control the fire.

Town Mayor Francois Chautard said the incident is still under way but a woman who was inside the home is said to be safe.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin named the first officer who died as Brig Arno Mavel, 21, and the two who died in the second incident as Lt Cyrille Morel, 45, and Adjutant Rémi Dupuis, 37.

Mr Darmanin expressed his profound sadness at the deaths and extended his condolences to family, friends and colleagues.

He also said the deaths showed once more the risks that police officers are exposed to for doing their job.

The wounded officer was shot in the leg and is not in a critical condition.

More to follow...

