Three Quarters Of Public Do Not Have Confidence In MPs Handling Of Brexit

8 April 2019, 14:01 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 14:06

Only a quarter of the public have confidence in MPs’ handling of Brexit.
Only a quarter of the public have confidence in MPs' handling of Brexit.

A new report has shown that public opinions of the system of governing are at their lowest point for 15 years.

The annual Hansard Society audit of political engagement has shown that while only a quarter of the public have confidence in how MPs are handling Brexit, over half have said they still support referendums.

Those who voted ‘remain’ in the EU referendum are more likely to have confidence in judges, civil servants and Peers in the House of Lords.

However, there is no difference in the confidence levels of ‘remainers’ and ‘leavers’ when it comes to the government and MPs.

Almost half of the country feel they have no influence at all over national decision making. While 72% say the system of governing needs ‘quite a lot’ or ‘a great deal’ of improvement.

Compared to last year, more people say that they are not at all interested in politics and know nothing about it.

