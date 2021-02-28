Three teenagers arrested over suspected firearms discharge in Manchester centre

28 February 2021, 09:56

A large police cordon was put in place around St Peters Square, Manchester city centre. File photo.
A large police cordon was put in place around St Peters Square, Manchester city centre. File photo. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Two 16-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man have been arrested after reports of shots fired in Manchester city centre on Friday evening.

Greater Manchester Police said they received reports of a suspected firearms discharge and road traffic collision in St Peter's Square, at around 8.30pm.

Emergency services responded and set up a large cordon around the area, where a vehicle was found abandoned on the tram tracks.

Despite the reports of shots being fired, police said no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

The 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of a firearm. They all remain in custody.

Superintendent Helen Critchley, from GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "We understand that this incident has no doubt caused concerns in the city centre and those living nearby but I'd like to reassure them that a thorough investigation is underway.

"Officers are at the scene and a large cordon is in place whilst a number of enquiries are carried out to establish what happened during this incident.

"Three arrests have been made and our efforts to piece together what happened continue.

"Anyone who was nearby at the time or has any information is asked to get in touch. Any details may prove vital and those with information can call 0161 856 4409 quoting log number 2989 of 27/02/2021.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Greater Manchester Police have dealt with two reported firearms discharges in 24 hours. File photo.
Greater Manchester Police have dealt with two reported firearms discharges in 24 hours. File photo. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

The incident at St Peter's Square was the the second reported firearms discharge in 24 hours in Manchester. There is no suggestion the incidents are linked.

Police said they visited an address on Fairway Avenue after initial reports of a party and a second call reporting shots being fired.

Detectives found bullet casings which have been recovered for forensic analysis. There were no reports of injuries.

Detective Inspector Christopher Maddocks, from GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "This is understandably an incident that has left a community worried and we're currently working to understand what happened and who was responsible.

"At this time, we believe the incident to have been isolated and would ask anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information on the incident at Fairway Avenue is asked to call 0161 856 6063 quoting log number 186 of 27/02/2021.

